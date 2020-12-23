New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Organic Wine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Packaging, Product Type, and Distribution" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999778/?utm_source=GNW

One of the major factors driving the North America organic market is the various health benefits that the organic wine provides to the consumers. As the lifestyle of the consumers is changing and they are becoming more health conscious, organic wine becomes the perfect fit for these consumers. To get the organic wine farm certification, sulfites must be less than 100 mg per liter or sulfite-free during all the winemaking phases. Sulfite causes headache, stomach pain, swelling, and diarrhea to a certain percentage of wine consuming population. Thus, organic wine provides consumer with sulfite free wine that makes it healthier. Certified organic wines contain less sugar. Grapes naturally have some sugars, but to increase the alcohol level winemakers sometimes add additional sugar. This creates extra calories and contributes to problems such as inflammation. Organic farming includes the use of green manures, water conservation, use of renewable resources, and other regenerative agriculture methods. This further bolsters the growth of the organic wine market.

In terms of product type, the red organic wine segment led the North America organic wine market in 2019.Organic red wine is basically made from dark-colored (black) grape varieties.



It is decanted off its lees (dead yeast cells and other solids), and a very minimal amount of sulfur dioxide is added as a preservative to avoid oxidation and bacterial spoilage.Wines in which there is no sulfites added can still contain naturally occurring sulfites produced by the grapes themselves up to 10ppm.



Most red wine is aged for some period before bottling, in stainless-steel or concrete tanks, or in small or large American and/or French oak.Oak barrels impart specific flavors and the age and type of oak is significant to the flavor profile.



Organic red wines undergo fining, which is designed to clarify the wine. Fining agents used are 100% vegan and include Bentonite Clay and Pea Protein. Organic red wines are filtered before bottling to eliminate any remaining yeast cells and bacteria and to produce a clear wine.

At present, major countries in North America are under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.A lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the North America organic wine market as the demand for these solutions has declined over the past couple of months.



The US has reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.The measures taken to contain the infection spread are likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region, mainly due to disruptions in supply and distribution chain.



In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact the market growth.

The overall North America organic wine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America organic wine market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America organic wine market. Avondale, The Organic wine company; Bronco Wine Company; King Estate Winery; Grgich Hill Estate; and Frey Vineyards are among the key players in the North America organic wine market.

