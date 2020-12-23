New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Source, Crop Type, and Form" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999777/?utm_source=GNW

Organic fertilizers are fertilizers, the primary function of which is to proffer nutrients under organic forms derived from organic materials of plant or animal origin. Organic fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and the environment at large. They are free from harmful chemicals that can cause pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter that reduces the dependency on chemical inputs. They help in boosting the nutrient efficiency and organic matter content in the soil. The chemical fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities & biodiversity in the soil. The boosting of water efficiency by applying organic fertilizers render makes the crops more resilient and drought resistant. They minimize leaching and lessen the impact of farming and safeguard the ecosystem. One of the significant benefits of organic fertilizers is that they work very slowly compared to inorganic fertilizers.

The organic fertilizers need to be broken by the soil organisms to release their nutrients, which takes time.Besides, as they work slowly, nothing is wasted.



They are consumed and released, unlike the chemical fertilizers that are released immediately into the soil.Owing to the organic material content, they enhance the soil’s workability that makes the soil more comfortable to work, and allows more air to enter the plant roots.



The plant-based organic fertilizers like alfalfa meal, compost, corn gluten meal, cottonseed meal, soybean meal, kelp or seaweed, and humus are responsible for adding nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous to the plants.They make sure that the required nutrients reach the deficient part of the plats.



Supplementing the soil nutrients with animal-based organic fertilizers such as manure, bat or seabird guano, blood meal, bone meal, and fish products makes the soil appropriate for the growth of fruits, vegetables, and other crops.

Based on sourceIn 2018, the animal segment accounted for the largest market share in the North America organic fertilizers market based on source.Animal-based organic fertilizers includes wide range of products such as cow manure, chicken or poultry manure, earthworm castings, blood meal, bone meal, feather meal, seabird guano, bat guano fish meal, fish emulsion shellfish fertilizer / shell meal etc.



These fertilizers makes the soil suitable for the growth of fruits, vegetables, and other crops. The animal based organic fertilizers improves the soil texture, water infiltration and greater water holding capacity of soil which is expected to drive the demand for product during the forecast period.



COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.In the North America region, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as, compared to Canada and Mexico.



This is likely to negatively affect the chemicals & materials industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19, the supply chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will would also impact market growth.



The overall North America organic fertilizers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America organic fertilizers market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America organic fertilizers market. AgroCare Canada; Biostar Renewables, LLC; Coromandel International Limited; Italpollina SpA; Midwestern BioAg; Perfect Blend, LLC; ScottsMiracle-Gro; and Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. are among the key players operating in the North America organic fertilizers market.

