VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), announces that as a result of discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‎‎‎“Exchange”), the proposed non-brokered private ‎placement previously announced on December 14, 2020 shall be amended. The Company now intends to complete a non-brokered private ‎placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance ‎of up to 4,761,904 common shares of the ‎Company at $0.21 per share (the “Offering”). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital.‎



In connection with the issue and sale of the shares pursuant to the Offering, the Company will pay registered dealers ‎and finders (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase that number of common shares as is equal to 8% of the number of ‎ common shares sold under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.21 per share exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) ‎months from the closing.‎

All ‎securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to approval of the Exchange and will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.‎

For more information please contact: James Greig Chief Executive Officer Prospect Park Capital Corp. Tel: (778) 788-2745

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Company, including completion of the Offering, are intended ‎to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-‎looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, without limitation: receipt of ‎director and Exchange approval for the Offering; and receipt of subscription agreements for the Offering and all closing conditions of the Offering being satisfied or waived‎, including receipt of subscription proceeds. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may ‎be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: receipt of Exchange ‎approval of the Offering; changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business ‎opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-‎isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains ‎and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎‎recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors ‎discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents, filed with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.‎

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or ‎should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may ‎differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified ‎in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the ‎accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this ‎news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly ‎update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎