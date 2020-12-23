St. Louis, MO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, recently held a cereal drive to support Angels’ Arms.

Angels’ Arms is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing loving homes and resources for foster children by keeping brothers and sisters together with a nurturing family, until a forever home is found. To date, close to 600 children, including over 140 sets of siblings, have called an Angels’ Arms’ house their home. In addition to housing, Angels’ Arms provides clothing, school supplies and tutoring, sports camps and equipment, music lessons and instruments, dental and eye care assistance, monthly activities, and an adopt-a-family program, to help provide foster children with the chance to be a kid. With the help of donations and support from the community, organizations, and other non-profits, Angels’ Arms provides homes, resources, and emotional support to experienced foster parents so they can raise the standards of care for foster children.

During their collection for Angels’ Arms, team members at SMG collected boxes of cereal, toiletries, baby food, and other products for 13 Angels’ Arms foster homes located throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

“At Smith Management, we go beyond just serving our client communities. We are dedicated to strengthening the surrounding communities we serve, through targeted service opportunities like this cereal drive to support Angels’ Arms,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are proud of our team members whose generosity will go to supporting an amazing local cause.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com