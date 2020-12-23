Here is Reinol’s soap dispenser, which provides users with the exact amount of soap needed to clean their hands. Consumers can purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner on Amazon and Walmart.com.

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Farrell, the influencer behind the popular Monster Motoring social media channels, recently gave Reinol Original Hand Cleaner a thumbs up.

Reinol has been cleaning the toughest grime and greasiest grease off the hands of industrial workers for more than a century.

“It is inexpensive, solvent-free, and easy-to-use,” Farrell said in an interview.

During the filmed review segment on Monster Motoring’s TikTok channel, Farrell showed his followers how easy it is to use Reinol with just a teaspoon of soap.

“This one is absolutely the best. They’ve been working for over 100 years. You can’t get better than this,” said Farrell, who also used Reinol’s soap dispenser, which provides users with the exact amount of soap needed to clean their hands.

“We want to thank Mr. Farrell and Monster Motoring for trying Reinol,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “We have always said that Reinol is its best salesperson. Whenever anyone tries Reinol, they keep using it.”

Reinol does not contain harsh chemicals that many other heavy-duty soaps use in their formulas. Reinol does not use mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, or naphtha, all harsh and dangerous chemicals.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands.

“As the review on Monster Motoring shows, Reinol is inexpensive, easy to use, and easy on your skin,” Leon said. “We have known this for a century. Now, we want everyone in America to know about Reinol Original Hand Cleaner.”

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com

