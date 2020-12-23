New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999770/?utm_source=GNW

For the treatment and diagnosis of these types of diseases, different global and regional players are offering various products and services.



Market Overview and Dynamics

The North America kidney disease market is expected to reach US$ 42,462.1 million in 2027 from US$ 25,483.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as an increasing prevalence of chronic kidney related diseases and a high growth in aging population. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to failure in diagnosing cases of kidney diseases.



Key Market Segments

Based on product, the kidney disease market is segmented diagnosis and treatment.The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others.



The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into dialysis, drug class, and others.The drug class is sub-divided into ACE inhibitors, angiotensin-2 receptor blockers, diuretics, and others.



Based on end-user, the kidney disease market, is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for kidney disease market included in the report are American Urological Association, National Kidney Foundation, Kidney International Report, and others.



NORTH AMERICA KIDNEY DISEASE MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

• Diagnosis

o Blood Tests

o Urine Tests

o Imaging Tests

o Others

• Treatment

o Dialysis

o Others

o Drug Class

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers

Diuretics

Others



By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

By Country

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico



Company Profiles

• Abbott

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• AbbVie Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Siemens AG

