IME facilitates the production of lightweight, ergonomic, and durable parts by cost-effective manufacturing processes necessitating less assembly and fewer moving parts.In-mold-electronics combines in-mold decorating (IMD) technology with the printed electronics.



Major benefits obtained by using this technology include overall system cost reductions, superior design flexibility, and improved manufacturing productivity.Designers seeks for the technology as it facilitates them to eliminate the buttons and multiple layers that are involved in the assembly of conventional electro-mechanical switches and to replace them with pre-integrated plastic parts.



In-mold electronics are significantly gaining popularity in the automotive, white goods, and medical device markets across North America for the creation of smart surfaces within their products. Moreover, in the near future, several other North American markets are expected to adopt this technology as the consumer interests and technology advantages are recognized. North America is a crucial market for the future growth of in-mold electronics market over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries witnessing high growth in various manufacturing industries. This aspect will fuel the demand for in-mold electronics technology which will drive the North America in-mold electronics market growth. Factors such as development in capacitive touch sensors and several benefits of in-mold electronics such as less time, space, cost etc. is expected to drive the North America in-mold electronics market growth.

Moreover, in case of COVID-19, North America region especially the U.S. witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of confirmed cases resulting in large-scale lockdown across different regions as well as industrial activities. As a result, several small & medium enterprise owners have limited their industry personnel whereas many other have laid off non-essential employees shortly owing to restricted business operation. In addition to this, the company also minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of electronics owing to economic slowdown, which affected the global nosiness activities which has also affected the North America in-mold electronics market. Moreover, the component manufacturer, supply chain and distributor lack of availability of business also has significantly influencing the production of electronics by the market players. Thus, the North America in-mold electronics market is expected to witness a major drop in the demand from the end-users for the current year and the subsequent years to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic



Market Overview and Dynamics

The North America in-mold electronics market is expected to grow from US$ 31.0 million in 2019 to US$ 239.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2020 to 2027. Perforation of in-mold electronics in various industries is expected to escalate the North America in-mold electronics market growth. It is expected that the North America market for in-mold-electronics will show significant growth beginning in the 2023 to 2024 period. The movement will start with simple small-area devices and then progressing on to more complex, larger-area applications. In time, volumes will increase, with a particular emphasis on stringent reliability. Auto consoles and consumer appliances are the top products suitable for in-mold electronic-based touch panels at present. Many other industries across North America are studying in-mold technology to understand it better, seeing what they can do with it. At present, the technology leaders in North America are now charging ahead and getting production-ready for bringing out in-mold technology-based electronic components. So the advantages of in-mold electronics such as less costing, less space, light weight etc. are expected to increase its demand from various industries, which will drive the North America in-mold electronics market growth.

Key Market Segments

In terms of application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the North America in-mold electronics market in 2019. In terms of ink type, the silver conductive Ink segment held a larger market share of the North America in-mold electronics market in 2019.



Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the North America in-mold electronics market are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are Butler Technologies, Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; DuraTech Industries; Eastprint Incorporated; Golden Valley Products; InMold Solutions; Nissha Co., Ltd.; TactoTek Oy.



North America In-Mold Electronics Market Segmentation



North America In-Mold Electronics Market - By Application

• Automotive

• Building Automation

• Consumer Products

• Wearable

• Healthcare

• Others

North America In-Mold Electronics Market - By Ink Type

• Silver Conductive Ink

• Carbon Conductive Ink

• Others

North America In-Mold Electronics Market - By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

North America In-Mold Electronics Market - Company Profiles

• Butler Technologies, Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• DuraTech Industries

• Eastprint Incorporated

• Golden Valley Products

• InMold Solutions

• Nissha Co., Ltd.

• TactoTek Oy

