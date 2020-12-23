New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Procedure ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999768/?utm_source=GNW





There are many different infertility treatment devices and equipment options available for patients.Many factors are contributing to low fertility rate, thus in coming years, the number of patients seeking infertility treatment will raise.



Many companies have developed novel device and procedures for simple, effective and cost effective fertility treatment.



Market Overview and Dynamics

TheNorth Americainfertility treatment devices and equipment market is expected to reach US$ 973.61 million in 2027 from US$ 510.29million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the rising prevalence of infertility in males and females and an increase in government support for fertility clinics. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to expensive procedures of reproductive techniques.



Key Market Segments

Based on product, the infertility treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into ovum aspiration pumps, sperm separation devices, sperm analyzer systems, micromanipulator systems, incubators, and others.Based on procedure, the infertility treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology, artificial insemination, and fertility surgery. The assisted reproductive technology is further subdivided into In Vitro Fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and others. The artificial insemination is further subdivided into intrauterine insemination, intratubal insemination, and intracervical insemination. The fertility surgery is further subdivided into tubal ligation reversal, varicocelectomy, laparoscopy, and others. Based on end-user, the infertility treatment devices and equipment market, is segmented intofertility clinics, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and clinical research institutes.



Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources forinfertility treatment devices and equipment market included in the report areCanadian Fertility Survey, The Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS), FertilityIQ, and others.



NORTH AMERICA INFERTILITY TREATMENT DEVICES AND EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

• Ovum Aspiration Pumps

• Sperm Separation Devices

• Sperm Analyzer Systems

• Micromanipulator Systems

• Incubators

• Others



By Procedure

• Assisted Reproductive Technology

o In Vitro Fertilization

o Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

o Others

• Artificial Insemination

o Intrauterine Insemination

o Intratubal Insemination

o Intracervical Insemination

• Fertility Surgery

o Tubal Ligation Reversal

o Varicocelectomy

o Laparoscopy

o Others



By End User

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities

• Clinical Research Institutes



By Country

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico



Company Profiles

• Microptic

• Cooper Surgical, Inc.

• Cook Medical LLC

• DxNow

• Eppendorf AG

• AB Scientific Ltd

• Hamilton Thorne, Inc

• Rocket Medical plc

• INVO Bioscience

• Vitrolife

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001