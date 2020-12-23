New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999745/?utm_source=GNW





An aircraft uses radio frequency antennas to navigate their destinations and to communicate with air traffic control.Airport antennas are mainly used for military airports and commercial airports.



In military airports, the antennas enable enhanced communication by introducing high frequency, very high frequency and ultra-high frequency bands.These advanced antenna solutions provide vehicular, ground-based, airborne, and shipboard applications that helps exhibit multiple military operations.



The advancements in airport antenna systems are increasing owing to the increase in construction and renovation of new and existing airports across North America. As the number of passengers travelling through flights is increasing, there is a huge deployment of wireless LAN Wi-Fi hotspot antennas in airports to provide high speed internet access to the passengers. The Mobile Mark, Inc., a UK-based company, in October 2019, offered 5G fleet management antennas for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Wi-Fi facilities that would be used for communication, public safety, and vehicle fleet management. Also advancement of airport infrastructure is a major factor driving the North America airport antenna market. Furthermore, COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders in last few months. The airport closure for regular passengers has led the airports to experience deflation in revenue. The adoption rate of technological adoption among US airports is decent, and owing to the closure of airports, the demand has shrunken to a drastic level. Additionally, the overall construction processes, research and development activities would also get affected in the short term. This is showcasing a negative effect on the airport antenna market. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease by 2022.



Market Overview and Dynamics

The airport antenna market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 440.17 million in 2019 to US$ 624.97 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. With the growing number of air passenger and air traffic across North America, the demand for airport enhancement is also boosting. The government of different countries is robustly investing toward the airport’s expansion and construction to handle the increasing number of air passengers. Several airport construction projects are ongoing across different countries, which demand the integration of innovative and advanced technological equipment to streamline the airport’s overall operational efficiency. The government plans to attract private investment for the construction of various new airports by 2024. Such a huge investment for the construction of airport is creating enormous opportunity for the airport antenna manufacturers to develop and introduce innovative products and solutions.



Key Market Segments

In terms of airport type, the commercial airport segment accounted for the largest share of the North America airport antenna market in 2019.Based on antenna type, the dipole segment held a larger market share of the North America airport antenna market in 2019.



On basis of frequency band, very high frequency held s substantial share throughout the forecast period. Based on application surveillance segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period; which is from 2017 to 2027.



Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the airport antenna market in North America are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are Amphenol Procom; Antenna Products Corporation; Comrod Communications AS.; HENSOLDT; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.; Terma; Wade Antenna, Inc.; and Watts Antenna Company.



North America Airport Antenna Market Segmentation

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Airport Type

• Military Airport

• Commercial Airport

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Antenna Type

• Dipole

• Monopole

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Frequency Band

• High Frequency

• Very High Frequency

• Ultra High Frequency

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Application

• SATCOM

• Surveillance

• Navigation

• Others

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

North America Airport Antenna Market - Company Profiles

• Amphenol Procom

• Antenna Product Corporation

• Comrod Communication AS.

• HENSOLDT Inc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

• Terma

• Wade Antenna, Inc

• Watts Antenna Company

