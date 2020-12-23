Toronto, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is delighted to share that after a testing campaign utilizing its WorkClear program at Santa’s Workshop located in the North Pole, all of Santa’s helpers have tested negative for COVID-19.

LifeLabs launched its testing campaign in early December to ensure Santa’s critical work could continue to be done safely in the lead up to Christmas.

With the recent confirmation of Santa Claus’ immunity to COVID-19 and his helpers’ negative COVID-19 test results in the Workshop, Santa Claus has been cleared for international travel. He will begin his worldwide journey in the days to come.

“I am incredibly proud of the LifeLabs front-line team who played a key role in supporting testing and surveillance of Santa’s Workshop to ensure that the Christmas season will go on as planned for kids around the globe,” says Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “Our WorkClear program continues to support businesses and essential services as they get back to work amidst the pandemic.”

WorkClear is an evidence-based approach to help Canadian companies bring employees safely back to work. This approach, guided by public health guidelines and protocols, offers an end-to-end solution that helps employers reduce the risk of workplace transmission of the Coronavirus by identifying asymptomatic and symptomatic carriers.





About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 4 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Rocky Mountain analytical is a division of LifeLabs LP focused on servicing the needs of the functional and integrative medicine community.

Learn more at lifelabs.com.

