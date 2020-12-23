SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum Group, the leading M&A advisory firm for software and related technology companies, today announces that its client, Crowd Content, has been acquired by Cetina Capital. Crowd Content is a leading content writing service helping businesses create content at any scale.



"I’m excited for the Crowd Content team as they continue to fuel their growth partnering with Cetina Capital. As a leader in this sector, Crowd Content is well positioned and it was great working with the Crowd Content and Cetina teams on this transaction,” said David Levine, Corum Senior Vice President.

“I’m very happy for our customers, writers, employees, and the technology community in Victoria,” said Clayton Lainsbury, Founder and CEO of Crowd Content. “Cetina is an excellent partner for the next phase of Crowd Content's growth. We are in a very exciting space, and this new partnership will help Crowd Content serve its current customers better, while continuing to grow the customer base.”

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.



About Crowd Content

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Crowd Content is a leading content writing service that helps enterprises, small and midsize businesses, as well as writers create marketing content at any scale. Crowd Content's integrated software platform leverages gamification algorithms and technology to improve the creation experience and seamlessly connect marketers with writers. Crowd Content is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in British Columbia. Learn more at www.crowdcontent.com.

About Cetina Capital

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Cetina’s team is experienced in the full lifecycle of a business from start-up to growth (and/or turn-around) to meaningful exits. Cetina is interested in businesses/divisions with an IT component providing services or products to businesses or government. For more information, visit www.cetinacap.com.

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com