WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is looking confidently ahead to its 14th consecutive year of growth and success, fueled by its lightning-fast digital pivot, the continued growth and loyalty of the 400,000+ technology executives in its network, a dedicated approach for giving back to the community and an unparalleled recognition awards program.



“When the world changed in March, we were the first to pivot to a digital events model. We shattered all of our previous records and raised the bar to amazing new heights,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO. “Our team of stars is truly amazing, and we are eternally grateful to the top-tier technology executives, speakers, advisory board members and sponsors who bring our platform to life. We wish everyone good health and success as we all look ahead to a brighter 2021.”

HMG Strategy achieved many firsts in 2020. When the world changed in March, HMG Strategy was the first to introduce digital summits and roundtable meetings, having scheduled 10 in the first month of the global pandemic. The company received strong praise from the CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other executives for keeping the community of technology leaders connected during a period of extreme uncertainty.

"We can't do everything ourselves - It's great to have the HMG network to reach out to colleagues for their insights and help,” said Steve Phillpott, CIO at Illumina and President of the SIM San Diego chapter.

The company produced more than 100 digital events over the course of the next 10 months, including one-on-one executive interviews, two-to-four-hour digital summits, webinars, roundtables and other events.

Throughout this span, HMG Strategy recognized the courageous leadership exhibited by top technology executives who helped keep their companies operating while demonstrating authentic leadership and compassion that was needed to help provide employees with confidence during these difficult times.

HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards has received high praise and generated accolades across the technology industry.

“There has never been a better time to be a technology leader, and our distinctive awards program highlights the unprecedented level of achievements by technology leaders and executives,” Muller said.

Looking ahead to 2021, HMG Strategy is planning a gala event to recognize all of the recipients of its recognition programs over the past 13 years. Stay tuned to learn more!

Click here to learn more about HMG Strategy's recognition program and to submit nominations for the upcoming year.

For the 2020-year, a diversity of global technology executives from different industries were recognized with their teams for outstanding contributions to innovation and courageous, authentic leadership through a turbulent year. These distinguished individuals include:

For the 2020-year, a diversity of global technology executives from different industries were recognized with their teams for outstanding contributions to innovation and courageous, authentic leadership through a turbulent year.

“Recognizing the C-suite and senior technology executives who matter shines a spotlight on the people who are changing our world,” Muller said. “Our recognition program connects recipients to our digital footprint of more than 1 million impressions per week.”

The expansion of HMG Strategy’s premiere awards program, and recognition of the program’s champions would not be possible without the record-breaking success seen in the past year.

A key reason for that huge success was the vast diversity of regional markets that the company’s 100+ events and experience cater to. The impressive 2020 lineup of events included more than 30 regional markets across North America and Europe.

In addition to that immensely successful lineup of events and experiences, HMG Strategy proudly hosts a venture capital component, HMG Ventures, designed to connect CIOs and technology executives with the most innovative enterprise technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv.

An early venture investment for the company is in Moveworks—an AI, machine learning, enterprise natural language processing and chatbot platform that resolves IT service desk support issues instantly and automatically.

HMG Ventures, in a recent meeting, garnered new potential investors to help grow early-stage technology companies into 2020 and beyond. Speaking to the success of HMG Ventures, Moveworks has grown 10X in value since the inception of HMG Strategy’s venture capital component.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s unparalleled year of success was the CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance experienced impressive growth in 2020, enabling members to keep up with the most innovative and winning strategies in the world.

“Participation in the CELA program is extremely rewarding for member executives,” Muller said. “The insights our members gain in this forward-looking advisory model are absolutely critical in helping them each to deliver winning strategies to their respective organizations.”

“It's been a challenging year for everyone, to say the least,” said Muller. “Here's to the perseverance, courage and compassion shown by the leaders in our community and wishing each of our members, their families and the world a better 2021.”

Thanks to Our Network

HMG Strategy had a record-shattering year in the number of events it produced along with attendance and revenue. That success would not be possible without the network of executives driving the company's Executive Leadership Summit Series, webinars, roundtables, and other digital events.

In 2020, hundreds of the world's top technology leaders and global innovators took part in the series as speakers or advisory board members.

These distinguished individuals are among those that set HMG Strategy apart this year: Brown, CISO, State of Connecticut; Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill; Howard Bruck, Adjunct Professor, Fordham University; Nellson Burns, VP IT & CIO, Daltile-Mohawk Industries; Scott Cadwalader, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC; Paul Calatayud, CSO, Palo Alto Networks; Monica Caldas, SVP & CIO, Global Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Alizabeth Calder, SVP, HomEquity Bank; Andrew Campbell, CIO, Terex; Timothy Campos, CEO, Woven; Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower; Susan Certoma, Executive, Point2Point; Nicolas M. Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, U.S. Air Force; Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, North America and Asia Pacific, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Chet Chambers, Chief RPA Evangelist, UiPath; Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Sujatha Chandrasekaran, Senior Executive Vice President, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Dignity Health, Tim Chang, VP, Global Sales Engineering, Imperva; Paul Chapman SVP & Global CIO, Box; Gerald Chertavian, Founder and CEO, Year Up; Jack Clare, CIO, UNFi; Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, US Federal Government; Donald Codling, CISO & CPO Advisor, REGO Payment Architectures; Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation; Ted Colbert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Global Services; Nicholas Colisto, VP and CIO, Avery Dennison; Chris Colla, VP & CIO, B&G Foods; Gavin Colman, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice, Heidrick & Struggles; Matt Comyns, Managing Partner, Caldwell Partners; Chris Cook, President & CEO, Delphix; Barbara Cooper, Former CIO – Retired, Toyota North America; Mignona Cote, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk & Compliance, Amazon Web Services (AWS); Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA; Lee W. Crump, CIO & Group Vice President, Rollins, Inc.; Tom Cullen, CIO, JUUL Labs; Jamey Cummings, Senior Client Partner Information Officers Practice/Co-Leader Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry; Craig Cuyar, SVP, Global CIO, Omnicom; Glenn Dally, CISO, Molson Coors Brewing Company; Dale Danilewitz, Advisor and Board Member; David Davies, CEO, Navos Technologies; Kirsten Davies, SVP & CISO, Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Matt Davies, Deputy CTO, Shared Services Canada; Dana Deasy, CIO, U.S. Department of Defense; Jason DeHaan, CIO, Gildan; Todd Dekkinga, VP of IT, Armis; Esteban Deleon-Perla, CEO, Renegade Strategies; Michael Del Priore, CIO, Diversey; Christopher Desautel, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies; Archana Deskus, SVP & CIO, Intel Corporation; Beth Devin, Strategic Advisor, HearstLab; Gaurav Dhillon, Chairman and CEO, Snaplogic; Colonel Pete Dillon, Principal Cyber Security Consultant, Redhorse Corporation; Jim DiMarzio, CIO, Toyo Tires Holdings of Americas; Daniel Dines, CEO & Founder, UiPath; Amy Doherty, EVP & COO, First Command Financial Services, Inc.; Johnny Dranchak, Design Forward Fractional CDO/CPO/CTO; Mark DuBrock, Senior Manager, Bridgewater Associates; Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer, Darktrace; Anil Earla, Chief Information and Digital/Data Officer, CyberNetix.ai; Joseph Eckroth, CIO, Hertz Corp.; Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion; Saeed Elnaj, VP IT and CIO, National Council on Aging; John Engates, Mentor/Investor, Techstars; Richard Entrup, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5GS Solutions, Verizon; Greg Ericson, CIO North America, EssilorLuxottica; Lakshmi Eleswarpu, VP & CIO, Boeing Supply Chain & Corporate Functions; Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit; Thomas Farrington, EVP & CIO, Perrigo Company; Greg Fell, CEO, Tsu; Boulton Fernando, CISO, Toyota Financial Services; Jay Ferro, Former Chief Information Officer, Quikrete; Victor Fetter, CIO, Fortive; Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems; Paul Fipps, Chief Experience Officer, Under Armour; Norm Fjeldheim, Member, Board of Advisors, RSTOR; Nancy Flores, EVP, Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation, Ursuline Foley, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank; Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace; Michael Frankel, SVP and Managing Director, Deloitte New-Venture Accelerator, Deloitte Investments LLC; Renee Frey, Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.; Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search; Kay Fuhrman, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles; Tsvi Gal, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Michelle Garvey, CIO, J. Crew; Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate; Jim Gearhart, Vice President, Head of Technology - US, Sequoia Capital; Sven Gerjets, EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc.; Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group; Gary Gibbs, Managing Director, Customer-Obsessed Cloud Evangelist, Globant; Ben Gibson, CMO, Nutanix; Karen Gibson, SVP, Digital Health, Quidel; Mark Gingrich, CIO, Surescripts; Mike Giresi, CDO, Molex; Bernadette Gleason, VP, Business Information Security Officer, Citi; Stephen Gold, CTO & Chief Process Improvement Officer Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; Michael Golz, CIO, Americas, SAP; Lev Gonick, CIO, Arizona State University; Gary Gooden, CISO, Seattle Children's; Dustin Goodwin, Interim CIO, Viskase Companies, Inc.; Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Chuck Gray, Consultant, Egon Zehnder; Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal; Kristie Grinnell, Global CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer, General Dynamics Information Technology; Mike Gross, Executive Director, Genesys Works; Ron Guerrier, Global CIO, HP Inc.; Rajiv Gupta, SVP, Cloud, McAfee; Sanjay Gupta, CTO, U.S. Small Business Administration; Elizabeth Hackenson, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric; Graeme Hackland, CIO, Williams F1 Team; Ben Haines, CIO Advisor, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Marc Hamer, EVP, CIO & CTO, Orgill, Inc.; Gary Harbison, VP, Global CISO, Bayer Crop Science; Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair Corporation; Cindy Harro, SVP, Cloud Risk, Security and Regulatory Governance, Bank of America; Vicki Harper, Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation, Pratt & Miller Engineering; Jennifer Hartsock, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes, Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor; Jim Haskin, Member, Arizona Tech Investors Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks; Linglong He, President and COO, Rock Central; Mary Heger SVP Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois Company; Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, Metropolitan Museum of Art; Mark Hellbusch, Principal Security Advisor, Nuspire Networks; Bruce Hoffmeister, Global CIO, Marriott International; Kevin Hooper, President and General Manager, North America, Data Center, Lenovo; Relle Howard, CAO, Trinity Industries; Brad Horst, VP, CIO Advisory Services, Microdesk; Jacob Hsu, CEO, Catalyte; Naveed Husain, VP, Vertical Sales Programs, RingCentral; John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor on cyber matters; Bhushan Ivaturi, SVP & CIO, Enbridge; Chris Jacquet, VP CISO, Hitachi Vantara; Charu Jain, SVP, Merchandising & Innovation, Alaska Airlines; Abhay Jajoo, Principal Shareholder, Solugenix; Jason "JJ" James, CIO, Net Health; Arif Janmohamed, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Steven John, CIO, Ameripride Services; Alissa Johnson, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Xerox; Clay Johnson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Yum! Brands; Pat Johnson, Partner, GreatBear Associates, Inc.; Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, United States Air Force; Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell; Sajit Joseph, Chief Innovation Officer, American Red Cross; Arik Kalininsky, CEO, Dalikoo; Dutt Kalluri, SVP Global IT, Broadridge, Shadaab Kanwal, Executive Leader, Digital Data and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab; Steve Kaplan, VP of Customer Success Finance, Nutanix; Somya Kapoor, Former Head of Product, AISERA; Khalid Kark, Managing Director, Deloitte CIO Program; Sandeep Katarnavre, Managing Partner and Digital Executive, AAKROD; Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas; Steve Katz, Executive Advisor Security & Privacy, Deloitte; Emmet Keefe III, Founder, Insight Ignite Venture Partner, Insight Venture Partners; Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite; Steve Kendrick, President, KER Partners; Rusty Kennington, CIO, Henry Company; Sally Kenyon Grant, VP, Lucd AI; Yousuf Khan, Partner, Ridge Ventures; Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation; Tony Kirk, VP East Region, Rimini Street; Josh Knopp, VP, Global Information Security, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Thomas Koulopoulos, Chairman and Founder, Delphi Group; Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk; Harold Knutson, Board President, SIM Minneapolis; Jeff Kubacki, Founder & CEO, CIO Consulting Services, LLC; Emmeline Kuhn, Consultant, Leathwaite; Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Rashmi Kumar, SVP & CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA; Justin Lahullier, CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut;; Laura Laltrello, VP & GM, Data Center Services, Lenovo; Jeff Lamoreaux, CIO, Global Partners LP; Jonathan Landon, President & Founder, Connectiv Innovation Corporation; Kate Lanners, Business IT Leader, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Corporate Functions, Ecolab; Mike Larson, SVP, CIO, Agiliti; David Lee, VP Product Platform, RingCentral; Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search; Sean Lennon, Chief Information Officer, Medtronic; Rockford Lhotka, CTO, Magenic; Barry Libenson, Global CIO, Experian; Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates; Brian Lillie, Board Member; Bill Limond, Global Interim CIO, Platina Solutions Global Ltd.; Mark Lobel, Principal, PwC; Drew Lockhart, President, LockTech Consulting; Elwin Loomis, Head of Digital, Bremer Bank; Ralph Loura, SVP CIO, Lumentum; Jim Love, CIO and Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada; Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO Industries; Caterina Luppi, CIO, DC Bar; Robert Lux, EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB; Kelly Lyman, CIO-PECO VP IT Real-Time Strategy, Exelon; Lesley Ma, Chief Information and Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International; Andrew Macaulay, CTO, Topgolf; Michael Macrie, CIO, Subway; George Maddaloni, EVP, CTO, Operations, Mastercard; David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte; Hari Makkala, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, myElth Inc.; Joe Malfesi, VP Infrastructure Services, Transaction Network Services, Inc.; Susan Malisch, SVP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago; Christopher Mandelaris, Cyber Risk Program Manager, NVIDIA; Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans; Brian Marr, Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Perrigo; Ben Martin, Executive Director & General Manager, Lenovo; Paul Martin, SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP, CTO, Starbucks; Israel Martinez, Chairman & CEO, Axon Global; Soham Mazumdar, Co-Founder, Rubrik; John McCaffrey, CIO, Cirrostratus Technology; Sean McCourt, Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company; Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs Warehouse.; Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, , Deloitte; James McJunkin, VP, Chicago Cubs; Mike McNamara, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Target; John Mealia, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry; Russ Medina, Executive Director, NPower; Raman Mehta, VP & CIO, Visteon Corporation; Chris Meyerpeter, CIO, Ardent Mills; Teresa Miquelarena, VP, Global Information and Digital Technology, Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Shamim Mohammad, Chief Information & Technology Officer, CARMAX; Michael Miller, CIO, Ziff Brothers Investments; Susan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightfield; Willliam Miller, Jr., SVP & CIO, NetApp; Sherif Mityas, Former Chief Experience Officer, TGI Fridays; Jason Molfetas, Managing Director Strategy — Digital and Information Technology, KPMG; Michael Montoya, CISO, Equinix; David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group The HSG; Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom; Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency; David Munroe, Director, Information Security, National Hockey League; John Murdock, Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC; Lou Nadzin, Senior Director, Vertical Marketing, Equinix; Vipul Nagrath, SVP, Product Development, ADP, LLC; Shamla Naidoo, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation; Sridhar Nallani, EVP & CIO, Backcountry.com; Earl Newsome, CIO, IT Americas, Linde; Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners; Adam Noble, SVP & Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, American Water; Jim Noga, VP & CIO, Mass General Brigham; Brandon Nott, SVP of Product, UiPath; Khuloud Odeh, CIO & VP, Technology and Data Science, The Urban Institute; Jo-Ann Olsovsky, EVP & CIO, Salesforce; Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst; Amit Pandey, CEO, Avi Networks; Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Georgia Papathomas, Board Member; Nicholas Parrotta, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International; Rusty Patel, SVP & CIO, Tenneco; Bobby Patrick, CMO, UiPath; Edwina Payne, SVP, Chief Enterprise Architect, McKesson; Tom Peck, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco; Vanessa Pegueros, Chief Trust & Security Officer, OneLogin; Michael Pellegrino, CIO, Colony Hardware; Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix; Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy and CIO, Laserfiche; Steve Phillips, CIO, Alorica; Steve Phillpott, CIO, Illumina Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners; Todd Pierce, President, Good Group; Dave Pitera, Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services; David Pogue, Technology Columnist, CBS News Correspondent, Author; Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, CIO/IT Officers Practice, Korn Ferry; Lisa Porlier, Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates; ; Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; Joseph Puglisi, VP, IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.; Tianbing (TQ) Qian, CIO, Genesee & Wyoming; Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte; Mike Raeder, Deputy CISO, Northrop Grumman; Shobie Ramakrishnan, SVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Pharma Commercial, GSK; Carrie Rasmussen, CIO, The Save Mart Companies; Morgan Reed, Executive Government Advisor, AWS; Jonathan Reichental, Founder and CEO, Human Future; David Reilly, CIO, Global Banking and Markets, Bank of America; Paul Renko, Global Delivery Lead, Foundational Products and Services, Ford Motor Company; John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG; James Rinaldi, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratories; Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec; Jon Roller, CIO, Horsley Bridge Partners; Scott D. Rosenberg, President, CEO, Miro Consulting; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io; Stephan Rossbauer, Vice President, Solution Engineering, Celonis; John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners; Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group; Jim Routh, CISO, MassMutual; Raj Sabhlok, CE, Pipedrive; Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, SUEZ in North America; Mark Sander, Managing Partner, MFS Solutions, LLC; Vijay Sankaran, Former CIO, TD Ameritrade; Andrew Santacroce, Vice President & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC; Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System; Teresa Sanzottera, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Pete Sattler, SVP & CIO, CIRCOR International; Candida Seasock, Founder and President, CTS Associates, LLC; Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral; Bill Schlough, SVP & CIO, San Francisco Giants; S. Yvonne Scott, CIO, Crowe Horwath LLP; Rama Sekhar, Partner, Norwest Venture Partners; John Silvia, CEO and Founder, Dynamic Economic Strategy; Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks; Naresh Shanker, Chief Technology Officer, Xerox; Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO, AutonomIQ; Daniel Sheehan, Board Member; Chad Sheridan, Chief Innovation Officer, NetImpact Strategies; Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren; George Sheth, MBA, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners; Nick Shevelyov, Chief Information Risk Officer, Silicon Valley Bank; Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox; Carolann Shields, CISSP, CISO, Baker Hughes; Chris Shull, Founder and President, Engaged Impact LLC; Manjit Singh, Board Member; Kris Singleton, CIO, Enseo; Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik; Pranab Sinha, SVP & CIO, Genesys; David Smoley, Vice President, Apple; Ed Solomon, Senior Advisor-Corporate Development, Genesys Works; Ed Soo Hoo, Innovation & Transformation Executive, Lenovo; Stephen Spagnuolo, Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase; Michael Spandau, SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments; Scott Spradley, EVP & CTO, Tyson Foods, Inc.; Erin Stamm, COO, Esse Health; Tim Stanley, CEO, Founder, Investor, Carepoynt; Patrick Steele, Chair, CIO Advisory Board, Blumberg Capital; Kimberly Stevenson, SVP & GM, Foundational Data Services, NetApp; Vaughn Stewart, VP Technology Alliance Partners, Pure Storage; Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Brad Strock, Former Global CIO, PayPal; Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Investor, Stealth Mode Startup Company; George Surdu, Chief Strategy Officer, HTC Global Services; Chip Suttles, VP Technology, Seattle Seahawks; Jim Swanson, EVP & Group CIO, Johnson & Johnson; Thomas Sweet, VP Cloud Services, GM Financial; Dave Taddei, Founder & CEO, Integress; Bob Tapscott, Management Consultant, The Tapscott Group; Bruce Taragin, Managing Director, Blumberg Capital; Mark Taylor, CEO, SIM International; Bill Titler, Director of Sales, Magenic; Sathish TK, Architect Principal – AI & Application Modernization; Erik Tomasi, Managing Director, Symosis Security; Mark Tonnesen, CIO, Freedom Financial Network; Milos Topic, VP of IT and Chief Digital Officer, Grand Valley State University; Joe Topinka, Founder and CEO, CIO Mentor; Millie Torres, GTO, Global Head of Risk, Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge; Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Marshall Tracy, CISO and Chief Security Evangelist, IDEXX Laboratories; Kimberly Trapani, Chief Digital Security Officer, American Tire Distributors; Steve Trautman, Principal and Founder, The Steve Trautman Co.; Lori Tremonti, VP, Professional Services, Fiserv; Angie Tuglus, Independent Advisor; James Turgal, Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte; Ninish Ukkan, CTO, Neilson Financial Services; Vijayanand Vadrevu, Head, Development IT, Novartis; William VanCuren, SVP & CIO, NCR Corporation; Kevin Vasconi, EVP & CIO, The Wendy's Company; Sangy Vatsa, EVP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, FIS; Radhika Venkatraman, CIO, Global Markets, Credit Suisse; Ken Venner, President and Chief Product Officer, e-Share; Swamy Viswanathan, EVP & Chief Product Officer, ASG Technologies; Paul von Autenreid, SVP & CIO, Bristol-Myers Squibb; Gary VonderHaar, EVP, Operations & Technology – Processing, MasterCard; Gautam Vyas, EVP & Division Executive, Banking Solutions, FIS; Ajay Waghray, SVP & CIO, PG&E; Milind Wagle, CIO, Equinix; Brett Wahlin, CISO Prime Video, Amazon; Craig Walker, SVP, Strategic Officer in the Office of the CEO, Salesforce; James Walsh, COO, Degree One; Thomas Watson, Head of IT Security, Isolved; Peter Weis, Principal, WeisAdvisors; Marcus Weldon, Corporate CTO and President, Nokia Bell Labs; Marykay Wells, CIO, Pearson; Brad Whitehall, Vice President, Information Technology, CIO, UniFirst Corporation; John Whiting, Global Chief Information Security Officer, DDB Worldwide; Mike Williams, CEO and Founder, Software Design Partners; Eric F.G. Wilson, EVP & CIO, Cyber Security and Facilities, SAFE Credit Union; Michael Wilson, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Molina Healthcare; Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health; Stephanie Woerner, Research Scientist, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR); Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics, Jon Wrennall, Group CTO, Advanced; Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard; Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health; Lina Young, SVP & CIO, Peabody Energy; Eric S. Yuan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zoom; Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO, Delphix; Dr. Robert Zandoli, Global CISO and CTO, BUNGE LTD.; Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director, International CIO and Global Head of Transformation, Morgan Stanley; and Naveen Zutshi, CIO, Palo Alto Networks.

Thanks to Our Partners

HMG Strategy celebrates its success in large part thanks to the generosity of and commitment sponsorship at all levels. In the past year, these are some of the distinguished companies that proudly partnered with the company to make HMG Strategy events and experiences possible:

Distinguished partners include enterprise technology companies and organizations from across the technology ecosystem.

"Our success enables us to re-invest in our core offerings and expand into new markets where we will bring our unique model of independent peer-to-peer research and unmatchable career acceleration opportunities to a larger audience of executives and leaders," said Muller. "We are the strongest executive leadership network because we understand the highly specialized demands of our executive-level audience and we know how to deliver the experiences and services that generate exceptional loyalty from our base."

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy harmonized these interests earlier this year by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Muller. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities -- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements.

-- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements. Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Straegy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39402d42-9a3b-4b1a-b6ff-d0ab6f41c3b0