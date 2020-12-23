TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that it will be retaining the services of a full-time CFO effective January 2021. This appointment will be in furtherance of its strategy as set out in its press release of November 30, 2020, to establish itself as a focused silver-based company with a portfolio of assets primarily in the Americas



The Company’s acting CFO to date, Fiona Fitzmaurice, will terminate her duties on December 23, 2020 in keeping with the understanding between Ms. Fitzmaurice and the Company. Ms. Fitzmaurice owns an accounting firm that specializes in accounting and financial control services for both private and publicly listed companies. The Company thanks Fiona for her diligence and efforts during her tenure with Honey Badger and wishes her great success in her future endeavours.

Honey Badger management continues to explore several opportunities that reflect our new strategic direction and intent to create value for shareholders by acquiring accretive silver ounces in the Americas with a view to advancing its plan throughout 2021.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian-based silver focused company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that controls a dominant 18,000 hectares land position in Ontario’s prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District. The Company’s primary focus is the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces to enhance the Company’s portfolio of assets.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more detailed information, please visit us at our Corporate Website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com (The Company is in the process of revising its website and will launch a new-look website January 2021).

Or contact:

Eduardo Baer, CEO, at +1 416 804 0512 or via his email at ebaer@honeybadgerexp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.