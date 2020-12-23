Dallas, TX, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based barbecue franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened three new ghost kitchen models earlier this week in Chicago, IL, Orlando, FL and Oakland, CA.

Barbecue fans in the surrounding five-to-ten-mile radius will be able to get their Dickey’s fix by ordering delivery directly to their doorstep through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s app.

Dickey’s ghost kitchen model, which they unveiled earlier this year, services guests solely through online ordering and third-party delivery and is quickly becoming the barbecue brand’s fastest growing model.

“Despite the toll this pandemic has taken on the restaurant industry, fast-casual franchise concepts like Dickey’s are proving to have a competitive edge and I attribute part of that to our niche’s ability to adapt models based on ever-changing consumer behavior,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Delivery certainly isn’t going anywhere and we have both our digital sales and ghost kitchen developments to show for that.”

In addition, earlier this month the barbecue behemoth announced their latest international endeavor would include opening two ghost kitchens in the metropolis of Tokyo around spring and fall 2021, respectively.

To view available franchising opportunities for U.S. and global territories, along with information on Dickey’s opening process, financial investment costs, veteran opportunities and more, visit franchise.dickeys.com.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com