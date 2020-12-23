SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”), is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $548,549.92. The closing consists of 900,000 Non-Flow through Units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Unit and 4,332,272 flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a “FT Share”) at a price of 0.11 per FT Share. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one half of a common share purchase warrant for the purchase of one additional Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.



In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate finders' fees of $30,336.00 in cash and issued 275,780 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) to certain arm’s length finders. Each Finder’s Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 until December 23, 2022. All the securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period ending April 24, 2021.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance its Lac Arsenault and Native Copper exploration projects within Quebec and for general administrative purposes.

Sylvain Laberge President & CEO: “This financing will help us continue to advance our exploration on Lac Arsenault and will prepare our drilling campaign in early 2021.”

About Gespeg Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD.

(signed) “ Sylvain Laberge ”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com



