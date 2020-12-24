Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is forecast to be worth USD 1,339.4 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical radiation and safety equipment detection is applicable in nuclear medicine for the rapid identification of cancer. It has also helped in the monitoring of fatal diseases through visual tracking.

A rise in the prevalence of cancer and insurance coverage will also impact market demand. The rapid adoption among emerging nations, such as China and India, will also encourage the demand for medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market. The increased awareness regarding safety from radiation will augment the demand for safe products.

The handling and treatment of the substances have changed over the years due to government and workplace safety regulations. With the advancement in technology, the market has witnessed the development of the latest machinery and devices, which has propelled the demand for the market.

There are various benefits of the appropriate application of radiation for more accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment for patients. It has also become crucial for the protection of doctors from radiation. However, the delay in product approvals owing to strict regulations and guidelines and the dearth of skilled professionals act as restraints to the market development.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, IBA Dosimetry launched myQA® iON, a unique environment for rapid and accurate cancer patient QA in proton therapy. myQA iON substantially reduces the required time for patient QA.

Personal dosimeters are used for various applications, such as electronic radiation measuring instrument, automated reader instrument, thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLD), alarm badges, and handheld, and portable devices are fueling the growth during the forecast period. The segment dominated the market for medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.

The Geiger-Muller counters under gas-filled detectors are due to the high usage of nuclear power plant and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the variety of alpha, beta, and gamma in GM counters are anticipated to fuel the growth of the sector during the forecast period.

Hospitals held a larger share due to the rise in the adoption of detectors in dentistry, emergency care, therapy purposes, and radiology. Furthermore, the enhanced meters are used to ascertain that radioactive emissions are at an optimal level, within the permissible range.

The Asia Pacific region will witness high demand due to the rise in the number of hospitals, an increase in the incidences of cancer, and the growing adoption of radiation therapy as part of the treatment of diseases.

Key participants include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, and Infab Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market based on product, detector, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Personal Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Active Dosimeters Area Process Monitors Environment Radiation Monitors Surface Contamination Monitors Radioactive Material Monitors Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gas-Filled Detectors Gm Counters Ionization Chambers Proportional Counters Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators Solid-State Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Diamond Detectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



