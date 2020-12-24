TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and Director of 15 years, Dr. Leanne Baker.



“I will miss Leanne’s clear and wise counsel, her warm friendship and courage. After her dear family, mining was one of her big passions and the industry has lost a valued champion!” stated Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

“Leanne was a special person – fearless, embodying strength of conviction and humanity while always sharing her experience and acumen so generously. I admired her greatly and wanted to share her last words to me: Never give up,” remembers Carmen Diges, General Counsel.

“Very sad, a reminder of the loss of loved ones and that time is precious. Leanne was a trailblazer and an inspiration to all women in mining who follow in her footsteps,” commented Anna Ladd-Kruger, CFO.

Our sincere condolences go out to her family from everyone at McEwen Mining.

