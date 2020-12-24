NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years after its inception, Imitation of Christ made its long-awaited return to the fashion world - and in an unprecedented one at that. In September of 2020 founder, Tara Subkoff decided to return to NYFW with a guerilla screening of her SS21 Collection in the streets of NYC. Staying true to the brand’s upcycling roots - the brand partnered with leading luxury consignment platform, The RealReal, to take existing garments and repurpose them creating pieces that are completely their own.



With 2020 being quite the year, Tara Subkoff, teamed with sisters Martha Plimpton and Sorel Carradine, gathered a small crew to brave the LA lockdown to create a fun piece for the holidays titled, TOGETHERNESS. Her Christmas card to you! To coincide with the debut of the film, Imitation of Christ has a small holiday collection up on The RealReal site that is available for purchase HERE . In the film, we are taken on a workout journey with Sorel as she chants “Imitation of Christ” while she works out in front of some of LA’s most festive scenery while wearing an Imitation of Christ holiday tracksuit.

Going meta, the IOC film plays on this year's interruption of content. As we are always viewing content on our phones and having advertising pop up interrupting what we are seeing, we thought we would just include our own within the film! -says Subkoff.

Tara Subkoff met Sorel years ago after taking a group Pilates class, where a professional relationship grew into a friendship. She has been the best teacher I’ve ever had and the most dynamic. -says Subkoff

Being a talented actress and comedian, and happens to be Martha Plimpton‘s sister, Subkoff asked Carradine “Hey Sorel have you and your sister ever worked together on a film ... or in ANYTHING??” She replied, “No .. we never have.” It was so fun to shoot and create. I’m truly appreciative of the small crew we mustered together, taking their COVID tests before, and went out in full lock down to create and make a little piece for the holidays.

