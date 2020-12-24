AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.
|PDMR
|Date of
Acquisition
|Number of
Common Shares
Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction
|% of Company's
issued share
capital held
|Steven Sinclair
|December 22, 2020
|25,000
|CAD $1.1374
|75,000
|0.103%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Steven Sinclair
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($CAD)
|Volume
|$1.1374
|25,000
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|Aggregated volume -
|25,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$1.1374 CAD per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 22, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|TSX
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
