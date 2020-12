AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of

Acquisition Number of

Common Shares

Acquired Price Number of Common

Shares held following

the transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Steven Sinclair December 22, 2020 25,000 CAD $1.1374 75,000 0.103%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Steven Sinclair 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary

Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($CAD) Volume $1.1374 25,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 25,000 common shares Aggregated price $1.1374 CAD per share f) Date of the transaction December 22, 2020 g) Place of the transaction TSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

