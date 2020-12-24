Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom: Medical, Surgical and Veterinary Furniture 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts the market evolution at an average annual rate of 1.84% to the level of 242,738 thousand euro in 2024.



The purpose of this edition is to better reflect the current landscape of the market emphasizing the explanation of the results for the historical evaluation of the demand, supply and prices with the help of quantitative models and on the presentation of the results of the forecast of the demand, supply and prices, for the next 5 years.



The report is divided into three sections: Supply, Demand and Price.



The period covered in the report is 2014-2024 and it:

Combines the explanations and interpretation of the analysis results in written form (text) with the support of graphical methods specific to explanatory analysis to maximize information understanding.

Documents the historical analysis in terms of quantitative modeling of data to reach the most hidden conclusions.

Presents and explains the results of the estimates from the central scenario that include the impact of macroeconomic shocks at national and international level, along with the confidence intervals of 95%.

Section 1 - Supply

The first part of this chapter contains the detailed historical analysis, segmented on the two destination markets of the products, the domestic market and the non-domestic market (exports).

In the second part of this chapter we have included the presentation and explanation of the results of our forecast models. Also, the results are divided into destination markets of the products, the domestic market and non-domestic market (exports).

Section 2 - Demand

The first part of this chapter includes the detailed historical analysis, segmented on the two markets of origin of the products, the domestic market and the non-domestic market (imports).

In the second part of this chapter we have included the analysis of the demand disseminated at regional level.

The third part of this chapter contains the presentation and explanation of the results of our forecast models. The results are segmented into the markets of origin of the products, the domestic and non-domestic market (imports).

Section 3 - Price

The first part of this chapter is dedicated to the study of the historical evolution of the price, the analysis includes both the supply part and the demand part.

In the second part we present and explain the results of the models used in estimating the price for both the supply and demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Supply

1.1 Historical period 2014-2019

1.2 Forecast period 2020-2024



2 Demand

2.1 Historical period 2014-2019

2.2 Forecast period 2020-2024



3 Price

3.1 Historical period 2014-2019

3.2 Forecast period 2020-2024



4 Appendix

4.1 Historical period data (2014-2019)

4.2 Forecast data for the next 5 years (2020-2024)





