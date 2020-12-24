Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Three Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier & Load Carrier), by Fuel Type (ICE) (Diesel & Petrol/CNG), by Battery Capacity (Electric) (&lessThan;101 Ah & >101 Ah), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016 - FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Three-wheeler Market is anticipated to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing need for last mile connectivity and three wheelers being an inexpensive & eco-friendly alternative to cabs and taxi.



India ICE three wheeler market was valued USD 636.57 Million in FY2020 due to increasing population, especially across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities. Easy manoeuvrability and high fuel efficiency coupled rising popularity of app-based three wheeler booking services are responsible for the increased demand of the three wheeler in India.



The Indian Three-wheeler Market is segmented based on vehicle type, fuel type (ICE), battery capacity (Electric) and by region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be categorized into passenger carrier & load carrier. Passenger carrier held the dominant share of the market with share of 82.48% in FY2020 and the trend is likely to continue through FY2026. The growth of the segment is due to the use of passenger carrier for the movement of people as the country has poor road infrastructure and three wheelers are prominently used for last mile connectivity.



Based on fuel type, ICE three wheelers are segmented into diesel and petrol/CNG. Market is currently dominated by diesel three wheelers with share of 57.38% in FY2020. Due to rising environment concerns & government restrictions, petrol & alternative fuel driven three wheelers are gaining traction and the trend is likely to continue until FY2026.



Based on battery capacity, electric three wheelers are classified in less than 101 Ah & greater than 101 Ah. Electric three wheeler with battery capacity less than 101 Ah are comparatively inexpensive; therefore, the segment held the dominant share in FY2020. Although, with increasing consumer spending share of electric three wheeler with battery capacity greater than 101 Ah is forecast to increase.



Companies operating in the Indian Three-wheeler Market include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Atul Auto Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Scooters India Limited, Clean Motion India and Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.



On account of growing concerns over pollution, demand for three wheeler is shifting from traditional fuels such as diesel and petrol to natural and electric. Besides, push by the government in form of subsidies under FAME II scheme is further pushing the sales of electric three wheeler.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY'2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Three Wheeler Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. India ICE Three Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier & Load Carrier)

6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel & Petrol/CNG)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.2.5. Model Wise Sales

6.2.6. List of Prominent Distributors/Dealers in Different Regions of India



7. India ICE Passenger Carrier Three Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Seating Capacity (3+1D & 6+1D)



8. India ICE Load Carrier Three Wheeler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Seating Capacity (3+1D & 6+1D)



9. India Electric Three Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier & Load Carrier)

9.2.2. By Battery Capacity (&lessThan; 101Ah and >101Ah)

9.2.3. By Company

9.2.4. By Region



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges/Restraints



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Cost Benefit Analysis Of I.C.E vs Electric Three Wheeler



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competition Outlook

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Bajaj Auto Ltd.

17.2.2. Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (India)

17.2.3. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

17.2.4. Atul Auto Limited

17.2.5. TVS Motor Company Limited

17.2.6. Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd.

17.2.7. Lohia Auto Industries

17.2.8. Scooters India Limited

17.2.9. Clean Motion India

17.2.10. Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl31d5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900