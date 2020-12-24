Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2023 - by Hospital, Pharmacy, Medical Imaging and Laboratory Information Management Systems and by Delivery Mode, by Component and by End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Healthcare IT market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, pricing analysis, Market Overview and Genesis, Porter's Five Forces Model, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, India Healthcare Statistics and government regulations.

The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Present Outlook, FY' 2018
1.2. Future Outlook, FY' 2023E
1.3. Industry Overview, FY' 2018- FY' 2023E

2. Research Methodology
2.1 Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Consolidated Research Approach
2.4. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
2.5. Correlation Matrix
2.6. Regression Matrix
2.7. Limitations and Conclusion

3. Value Chain Analysis
3.1. HIMS
3.2. PIS
3.3. LIMS

4. India National Health Statistics

5.Market Overview and Genesis
5.1. Overview and Genesis - Global Overview
5.2. Overview and Genesis - Indian Overview
5.3 Business Cycle Graph

6. India Healthcare IT Market Size
6.1. By Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018

7. Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2018
7.1. By Type of Market - Revenue (HIS, PIS, MIS and LIMS), FY'2013-FY'2018

8. HIMS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E
8.1. By Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018
8.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023

9. HIMS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E
9.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise, Hosted and Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E
9.2. By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E
9.3. By End User (Popular Chain Brand and Stand Alone) FY'2018-FY'2023E

10. Upcoming Technologies in HIMS market

11. HIMS Market, Pricing and Software Analysis

12. HIMS Market - Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Competing Parameters and Market Structure)

13. Company Profile of Major Players - HIMS Market (including Company Overview, Number of Employees, Total Revenue, Major Clients and Major Services and Products)
13.1. Cerner Corporation
13.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
13.3. Athenahealth
13.4. Innovative Medisoft / MED-E-NOVA
13.5. Birlamedisoft Pvt. Ltd.
13.6. GTI Infotel

14. PIS Market Size, FY'2013 - FY'2023E
14.1. By Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018
14.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E

15. PIS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E
15.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise and Hosted & Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E
15.2 By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E
15.3. By End User (Popular Chain Brand and Stand Alone) FY'2018-FY'2023E

16. Upcoming Technologies in PIS Market

17. PIS Market - Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)

18. Company Profile of Major Players - PIS Market (including Company Overview, Number of employees, Total Revenue, Major Products and Major Clients)
18.1. Mckesson Corporation
18.2. Logic Pharma Reatail
18.3. Go Frugal Pharmacy Software

19. MIIS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E
19.1 BY Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018
19.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E

20. MIIS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E
20.1. By Type (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, Radiology Information Systems and Monitoring Analysis Software) 2018-2023E

21. Upcoming Technologies in MIIS Market

22. MIIS Market - Competitive Landscape
22.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)

23. Company Profile of Major Players - MIIS Market (including Company Overview, Total Revenue, USP, Total Number of Employees, Mergers and Acquisitions, Major Services, Product Overview and Major Clients)
23.1. Wipro
23.2 Fujifilm
23.3 Siemens Healthenieers
23.4 SRIT (Shobha Renaissance IT Limited)
23.5 Shrishti Software
23.6 Telerad Tech

24. LIMS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E
24.1. By Historical Revenue, FY2013-FY'2018
24.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY2018-FY'2023E

25. LIMS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E
25.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise and Hosted & Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E
25.2. By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E
25.3. By End User (Chain Labs/ Multispecialty Labs, Standalone Labs) FY'2018-FY'2023E

26. Upcoming Technologies in PIS Market

27. LIMS Market - Competitive Landscape
27.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)

28. Company Profile of Major Players - LIMS Market

29. Trends and Developments in India Healthcare IT Market

30. Issues and Challenges in India Healthcare IT Market

31. Mergers and Acquisition

32. Government Regulations in India Healthcare IT Market

33. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

34. SWOT Analysis of Healthcare IT Market in India

35. Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018 - FY'2023E
35.1. By Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E
35.2. By Type of Market - Revenue (HIS, PIS, MIS and LIMS), FY'2018-FY'2023E

36. Analyst Recommendations
36.1 Success Factors (HIMS and PIS)
36.2 Success Factors (LIMS and MIIS)

Companies Mentioned

  • Cerner Corporation
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Athenahealth
  • Innovative Medisoft / MED-E-NOVA
  • Birlamedisoft Pvt. Ltd.
  • GTI Infotel
  • Wipro
  • Fujifilm
  • Siemens Healthenieers
  • SRIT (Shobha Renaissance IT Limited)
  • Shrishti Software
  • Telerad Tech
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • Logic Pharma Reatail
  • Go Frugal Pharmacy Software
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • LabWare
  • LabVantage Solutions
  • NextGen Healthcare IT Solutions
  • Caliber LIMS
  • Vanuston (Medeil)
  • Abbott Informatics/Star LIMS

