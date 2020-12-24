Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2023 - by Hospital, Pharmacy, Medical Imaging and Laboratory Information Management Systems and by Delivery Mode, by Component and by End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Healthcare IT market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, pricing analysis, Market Overview and Genesis, Porter's Five Forces Model, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, India Healthcare Statistics and government regulations.



The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Present Outlook, FY' 2018

1.2. Future Outlook, FY' 2023E

1.3. Industry Overview, FY' 2018- FY' 2023E



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.5. Correlation Matrix

2.6. Regression Matrix

2.7. Limitations and Conclusion



3. Value Chain Analysis

3.1. HIMS

3.2. PIS

3.3. LIMS



4. India National Health Statistics



5.Market Overview and Genesis

5.1. Overview and Genesis - Global Overview

5.2. Overview and Genesis - Indian Overview

5.3 Business Cycle Graph



6. India Healthcare IT Market Size

6.1. By Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018



7. Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2018

7.1. By Type of Market - Revenue (HIS, PIS, MIS and LIMS), FY'2013-FY'2018



8. HIMS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E

8.1. By Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018

8.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023



9. HIMS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E

9.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise, Hosted and Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E

9.2. By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E

9.3. By End User (Popular Chain Brand and Stand Alone) FY'2018-FY'2023E



10. Upcoming Technologies in HIMS market



11. HIMS Market, Pricing and Software Analysis



12. HIMS Market - Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Competing Parameters and Market Structure)



13. Company Profile of Major Players - HIMS Market (including Company Overview, Number of Employees, Total Revenue, Major Clients and Major Services and Products)

13.1. Cerner Corporation

13.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

13.3. Athenahealth

13.4. Innovative Medisoft / MED-E-NOVA

13.5. Birlamedisoft Pvt. Ltd.

13.6. GTI Infotel



14. PIS Market Size, FY'2013 - FY'2023E

14.1. By Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018

14.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E



15. PIS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E

15.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise and Hosted & Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E

15.2 By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E

15.3. By End User (Popular Chain Brand and Stand Alone) FY'2018-FY'2023E



16. Upcoming Technologies in PIS Market



17. PIS Market - Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)



18. Company Profile of Major Players - PIS Market (including Company Overview, Number of employees, Total Revenue, Major Products and Major Clients)

18.1. Mckesson Corporation

18.2. Logic Pharma Reatail

18.3. Go Frugal Pharmacy Software



19. MIIS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E

19.1 BY Historical Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018

19.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E



20. MIIS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E

20.1. By Type (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, Radiology Information Systems and Monitoring Analysis Software) 2018-2023E



21. Upcoming Technologies in MIIS Market



22. MIIS Market - Competitive Landscape

22.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)



23. Company Profile of Major Players - MIIS Market (including Company Overview, Total Revenue, USP, Total Number of Employees, Mergers and Acquisitions, Major Services, Product Overview and Major Clients)

23.1. Wipro

23.2 Fujifilm

23.3 Siemens Healthenieers

23.4 SRIT (Shobha Renaissance IT Limited)

23.5 Shrishti Software

23.6 Telerad Tech



24. LIMS Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2023E

24.1. By Historical Revenue, FY2013-FY'2018

24.2. By Forecasted Revenue, FY2018-FY'2023E



25. LIMS Market Segmentation, FY'2018-FY'2023E

25.1. By Delivery Mode (On Premise and Hosted & Cloud) FY'2018-FY'2023E

25.2. By Component (Software and Services) FY'2018-FY'2023E

25.3. By End User (Chain Labs/ Multispecialty Labs, Standalone Labs) FY'2018-FY'2023E



26. Upcoming Technologies in PIS Market



27. LIMS Market - Competitive Landscape

27.1. Competitive Scenario (Major Players, Market Structure and Competing Parameters)



28. Company Profile of Major Players - LIMS Market



29. Trends and Developments in India Healthcare IT Market



30. Issues and Challenges in India Healthcare IT Market



31. Mergers and Acquisition



32. Government Regulations in India Healthcare IT Market



33. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



34. SWOT Analysis of Healthcare IT Market in India



35. Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018 - FY'2023E

35.1. By Revenue, FY'2018-FY'2023E

35.2. By Type of Market - Revenue (HIS, PIS, MIS and LIMS), FY'2018-FY'2023E



36. Analyst Recommendations

36.1 Success Factors (HIMS and PIS)

36.2 Success Factors (LIMS and MIIS)



