This report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Bags and Luggage Industry of Saudi Arabia.



The report covers various aspects including market size and market segmentation.



Market Segmentation of Bags Market by Types of Bags (Backpacks, Business Bags, Cross body Bags, Duffel Bags, Handbags, Wallet and Other Bags), by Type of Handbag (Luxury, Premium and Economy), By Retail Format (Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs), Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Local Retailers), By Sales Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), By Material (Leather (inc faux and Suede leather) and Non Leather), By Region (Central, West, South, East, and North). Market Segmentation of Luggage Market By Price Segment (High (SAR 500&lessThan;), Medium (SAR 250- SAR 500), and Low (SAR 250>), By Case Type (Hard Case and Soft Case), By Region (Central, West, South, East and North), By Sales Channel (Offline and Online), By Retail Format (MBOs, EBOs and Local Retailers). Industry factors including trends and developments, challenges, trade scenario, Porter's five force analysis, competitive landscape.



The report concludes with future projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling



3. Value Chain Analysis



4. Overview of Saudi Arabia Fashion Industry



5. Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market

5.1. Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market Size by Revenue, 2013-18



7. Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market Segmentation, 2018

7.1. By Region (Central, West North, South and East), 2018

7.2. By Type of Bags (Backpacks, Business Bags, Cross body Bags, Duffel Bags, Handbags, Wallets and Other Types of Bags), 2018

7.3. By Type of Handbag (Luxury, Premium, and Economy), 2018

7.4. By Sales Channel (EBO, MBO and Local Retailer and Online Retailer), 2018



8. Saudi Arabia Luggage Market Segmentation, 2018

8.1. By Region (Central, West, North, South and East), 2018

8.2. By Price Segment (High, Medium and Low), 2018

8.3. By Case Type (Hard and Soft), 2018

8.4. By Sales Channel (EBO, MBO, Local Retailer and Online Retailers), 2018



9. Growth Drivers in Saudi Arabia Luggage and Luxury Goods Market



10. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market, 2018



11. Trends in Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market



12. Competition Scenario in Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market, 2018

12.1. Revenue of Major Players, 2018

12.2. Company Profile of Major Players

12.2.1. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey

12.2.2. Samsonite International S.A

12.2.3. Nike

12.2.4. Capri Holdings



13. Snapshot of Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Online Retailing Market



14. Porter Five Forces Analysis of Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market



15. SWOT Analysis of Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market



16. Future Projections for Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market, 2018-23

16.1. Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market Segmentation, 2018-23

16.1.1. By Bags and Luggage, 2018-2023

16.1.2. Saudi Arabia Bags Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

16.1.3. Saudi Arabia Luggage Market Segmentation, 2018-23



17. Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned

Louis Vuitton (LVMH)

Avon Products Inc.

VF Corporation

Samsonite international SA

Adidas AG

Nike Incorporated

Herschel Supply Co.

Hermes's

Marithe et Francois Girbaud.

