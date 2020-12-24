Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Drug Delivery: Market Overview, Delivery Technologies and Partnering Opportunities, 2nd edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Millions of people worldwide are affected by various eye diseases, and given the anatomic and physiologic barriers of the eye, effective delivery of ocular therapeutics can be challenging. The majority of ocular pharmaceutical treatments are delivered as topical formulations which tend to be highly inefficient and difficult to administer properly. Injectable formulations are available to a lesser extent and can be associated with serious side effects and require administration by a medical professional.

Fortunately there are more than 50 companies developing improved ocular delivery systems which provide benefits such as sustained release, enhanced penetration into ocular tissue, accurate dosing, and ease of administration. These companies range from emerging start-ups with preclinical projects to established specialty and multinational companies with late-stage pipeline products. There are also numerous University research groups innovating in the ocular space. Collectively, they have more than 80 novel ocular formulations and products in various stages of development for indications such as glaucoma, uveitis, macular degeneration, and dry eye disease.

This report provides an overview of the ocular drug delivery market and in-depth profiles of innovative formulation and device technologies currently in development. Additionally, the report highlights the various company and University technologies which are available for partnering. Examples of novel technologies presented: "smart" eye drop devices, punctal plugs, drug-eluting lenses, mucoadhesive nanoparticles and micelles, episcleral implants, micro-injectors, antibody biopolymer conjugates, and sustained release implants and depots.

Report Contents:

Eye Diseases

  • Overview and prevalence data
  • Age-related macular degeneration
  • Macular edema and diabetic retinopathy
  • Glaucoma
  • Inflammatory conditions

Market Overview

  • US Ophthalmic Market by Product Type
  • Top-selling prescription ophthalmic products, 2019
  • Key players
  • Ophthalmic revenues and drug delivery products

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape

  • Non-invasive delivery technologies
  • Eye drops/solutions, ocular inserts, punctal plugs, drug-loaded lenses
  • Invasive delivery technologies
  • Intravitreal injections, implants, suprachoroidal injectors
  • Approved ocular drug delivery products (US)
  • Ocular drug delivery pipeline
  • Glaucoma
  • Uveitis and macular edema
  • Ocular inflammation
  • Age-related macular degeneration
  • Dry eye disease
  • Novel therapeutics and indications
  • Development opportunities
  • Future perspectives

Technology Profiles - 50+ Companies

  • Examples of companies included:
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals
  • AesculaTech
  • Amorphex Therapeutics
  • Clearside Biomedical
  • AesculaTech
  • Eximore Ltd.
  • EyeGate Pharma
  • Eyenovia
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
  • Eximore Ltd.
  • Graybug Vision
  • iVeena Delivery Systems
  • iView Therapeutics
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals
  • Kedalion Therapeutics
  • Kodiak Biosciences
  • Leo Lens Pharma
  • Mati Therapeutics
  • MuPharma
  • Nemera
  • Novaliq
  • Ocular Therapeutix
  • Oculis
  • PolyActiva
  • Re-Vana Therapeutics
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals
  • Sun Ophthalmics
  • TALLC
  • TearClear
  • VisusNano

For each company profiled, the following information is provided:

  • Technology description
  • Development stage
  • Competitive advantage
  • Patents
  • Company description
  • Partnerships
  • Contact information for partnering

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Chapter I: Eye Diseases

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
  • Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy
  • Glaucoma
  • Inflammatory Conditions
  • Dry Eye Disease

Chapter II: Market Overview

  • Key Players

Chapter III: Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape

  • Non-Invasive Delivery Technologies
  • Invasive Delivery Technologies
  • Approved Ocular DDS Products
  • Ocular DDS Pipeline
  • Glaucoma
  • Uveitis and Macular Edema
  • Ocular Inflammation
  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration
  • Dry Eye Disease
  • Novel Therapies & Indications
  • Development Opportunities
  • Future Perspectives

Chapter IV: Technology Profiles

Chapter V: University Technologies

  • Johns Hopkins University: Retinal Implantation Device
  • Johns Hopkins University: Canalicular Delivery System
  • Ohio State University: Bi-layered Capsule
  • Stanford University: Injectable Deformable Hydrogels
  • University of Colorado: Nanogel Ophthalmic Delivery Devices
  • University of Florida: Oleogel Technology
  • University of Michigan: PLGA-Coated Ocular Implants
  • University of North Carolina: Ceria Nanoparticles
  • University of Pittsburgh: CyteSolutions Lens
  • University of Pittsburgh: Reverse Thermal Gels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/384ljm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900