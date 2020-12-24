Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Drug Delivery: Market Overview, Delivery Technologies and Partnering Opportunities, 2nd edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Millions of people worldwide are affected by various eye diseases, and given the anatomic and physiologic barriers of the eye, effective delivery of ocular therapeutics can be challenging. The majority of ocular pharmaceutical treatments are delivered as topical formulations which tend to be highly inefficient and difficult to administer properly. Injectable formulations are available to a lesser extent and can be associated with serious side effects and require administration by a medical professional.
Fortunately there are more than 50 companies developing improved ocular delivery systems which provide benefits such as sustained release, enhanced penetration into ocular tissue, accurate dosing, and ease of administration. These companies range from emerging start-ups with preclinical projects to established specialty and multinational companies with late-stage pipeline products. There are also numerous University research groups innovating in the ocular space. Collectively, they have more than 80 novel ocular formulations and products in various stages of development for indications such as glaucoma, uveitis, macular degeneration, and dry eye disease.
This report provides an overview of the ocular drug delivery market and in-depth profiles of innovative formulation and device technologies currently in development. Additionally, the report highlights the various company and University technologies which are available for partnering. Examples of novel technologies presented: "smart" eye drop devices, punctal plugs, drug-eluting lenses, mucoadhesive nanoparticles and micelles, episcleral implants, micro-injectors, antibody biopolymer conjugates, and sustained release implants and depots.
Report Contents:
Eye Diseases
Market Overview
Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape
Technology Profiles - 50+ Companies
For each company profiled, the following information is provided:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Chapter I: Eye Diseases
Chapter II: Market Overview
Chapter III: Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape
Chapter IV: Technology Profiles
Chapter V: University Technologies
