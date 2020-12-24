Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Drug Delivery: Market Overview, Delivery Technologies and Partnering Opportunities, 2nd edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Millions of people worldwide are affected by various eye diseases, and given the anatomic and physiologic barriers of the eye, effective delivery of ocular therapeutics can be challenging. The majority of ocular pharmaceutical treatments are delivered as topical formulations which tend to be highly inefficient and difficult to administer properly. Injectable formulations are available to a lesser extent and can be associated with serious side effects and require administration by a medical professional.



Fortunately there are more than 50 companies developing improved ocular delivery systems which provide benefits such as sustained release, enhanced penetration into ocular tissue, accurate dosing, and ease of administration. These companies range from emerging start-ups with preclinical projects to established specialty and multinational companies with late-stage pipeline products. There are also numerous University research groups innovating in the ocular space. Collectively, they have more than 80 novel ocular formulations and products in various stages of development for indications such as glaucoma, uveitis, macular degeneration, and dry eye disease.



This report provides an overview of the ocular drug delivery market and in-depth profiles of innovative formulation and device technologies currently in development. Additionally, the report highlights the various company and University technologies which are available for partnering. Examples of novel technologies presented: "smart" eye drop devices, punctal plugs, drug-eluting lenses, mucoadhesive nanoparticles and micelles, episcleral implants, micro-injectors, antibody biopolymer conjugates, and sustained release implants and depots.



Report Contents:

Eye Diseases

Overview and prevalence data

Age-related macular degeneration

Macular edema and diabetic retinopathy

Glaucoma

Inflammatory conditions

Market Overview

US Ophthalmic Market by Product Type

Top-selling prescription ophthalmic products, 2019

Key players

Ophthalmic revenues and drug delivery products

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape

Non-invasive delivery technologies

Eye drops/solutions, ocular inserts, punctal plugs, drug-loaded lenses

Invasive delivery technologies

Intravitreal injections, implants, suprachoroidal injectors

Approved ocular drug delivery products (US)

Ocular drug delivery pipeline

Glaucoma

Uveitis and macular edema

Ocular inflammation

Age-related macular degeneration

Dry eye disease

Novel therapeutics and indications

Development opportunities

Future perspectives

Technology Profiles - 50+ Companies

Examples of companies included:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AesculaTech

Amorphex Therapeutics

Clearside Biomedical

Eximore Ltd.

EyeGate Pharma

Eyenovia

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Graybug Vision

iVeena Delivery Systems

iView Therapeutics

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kedalion Therapeutics

Kodiak Biosciences

Leo Lens Pharma

Mati Therapeutics

MuPharma

Nemera

Novaliq

Ocular Therapeutix

Oculis

PolyActiva

Re-Vana Therapeutics

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Sun Ophthalmics

TALLC

TearClear

VisusNano

For each company profiled, the following information is provided:

Technology description

Development stage

Competitive advantage

Patents

Company description

Partnerships

Contact information for partnering

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Chapter I: Eye Diseases

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy

Glaucoma

Inflammatory Conditions

Dry Eye Disease

Chapter II: Market Overview

Key Players

Chapter III: Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Landscape

Non-Invasive Delivery Technologies

Invasive Delivery Technologies

Approved Ocular DDS Products

Ocular DDS Pipeline

Glaucoma

Uveitis and Macular Edema

Ocular Inflammation

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dry Eye Disease

Novel Therapies & Indications

Development Opportunities

Future Perspectives

Chapter IV: Technology Profiles

Chapter V: University Technologies

Johns Hopkins University: Retinal Implantation Device

Johns Hopkins University: Canalicular Delivery System

Ohio State University: Bi-layered Capsule

Stanford University: Injectable Deformable Hydrogels

University of Colorado: Nanogel Ophthalmic Delivery Devices

University of Florida: Oleogel Technology

University of Michigan: PLGA-Coated Ocular Implants

University of North Carolina: Ceria Nanoparticles

University of Pittsburgh: CyteSolutions Lens

University of Pittsburgh: Reverse Thermal Gels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/384ljm

