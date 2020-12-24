Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Analysis, By System, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Region Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growth of the logistics business & transportation industry, along with a significant rise in the number of vehicle & cargo thefts globally, is incurring a huge demand for automated systems for securing vehicles and cargo, propelling the growth of the remote vehicle shutdown market.
The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market was valued at USD 396.44 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 781.83 Million, delivering a CAGR of 8.04% through 2027.
Remote vehicle shutdown is a technology that enables vehicle owners to shut down the connected vehicle using radio pulses remotely. Initially, the technology was intended for security, police, and military use to lower the damage caused due to dangerous driving. However, the technology is widely used for remotely finding and disabling stolen vehicles. These systems enable authorized users at remote locations to prevent the movement of a vehicle or to slow or stop an operating vehicle. The technology also enables the dispatcher to gradually decelerate a vehicle by limiting the throttling capability, downshifting, or bleeding air from the braking system.
Some remote vehicle shutdown systems can also provide a one-year report history of all the events, such as ignition status and control, the speed of the vehicle, motion detection of the vehicle, and others. The systems also enhance the security of carriers that are high-risk cargos containing hazardous materials or high-value cargos. The high security offered by the technology and the growing adoption of systems would boost the remote vehicle shutdown market revenue share through 2027.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region:
Key Topics Covered:
Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 - 2026
2.3. Assumptions
2.4. Limitations
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Growing Automotive Industry
3.2. Rising demand for electric vehicles
Chapter 4. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Remote Vehicle Shutdown market
Chapter 5. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, System Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, Vehicle Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, Propulsion Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Overview
9.2. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
9.3. Strategic Benchmarking
9.4. Vendor Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
