The growth of the logistics business & transportation industry, along with a significant rise in the number of vehicle & cargo thefts globally, is incurring a huge demand for automated systems for securing vehicles and cargo, propelling the growth of the remote vehicle shutdown market.



The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market was valued at USD 396.44 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 781.83 Million, delivering a CAGR of 8.04% through 2027.



Remote vehicle shutdown is a technology that enables vehicle owners to shut down the connected vehicle using radio pulses remotely. Initially, the technology was intended for security, police, and military use to lower the damage caused due to dangerous driving. However, the technology is widely used for remotely finding and disabling stolen vehicles. These systems enable authorized users at remote locations to prevent the movement of a vehicle or to slow or stop an operating vehicle. The technology also enables the dispatcher to gradually decelerate a vehicle by limiting the throttling capability, downshifting, or bleeding air from the braking system.



Some remote vehicle shutdown systems can also provide a one-year report history of all the events, such as ignition status and control, the speed of the vehicle, motion detection of the vehicle, and others. The systems also enhance the security of carriers that are high-risk cargos containing hazardous materials or high-value cargos. The high security offered by the technology and the growing adoption of systems would boost the remote vehicle shutdown market revenue share through 2027.



The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market is estimated to reach USD 781.83 Million over the forecast period. Market growth is driven by a rise in the number of vehicle and cargo thefts globally, generating heavy demand for remote vehicle shutdown technology.

On the basis of vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the remote vehicle shutdown market revenue share through 2027 on account of the growth of the logistics business and transportation industry.

Based on propulsion type, the electric vehicle segment is poised to garner significant gains over the analysis period due to increasing environmental concerns and the growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.

In the regional landscape, North America is forecast to account for a major chunk of the global vehicle shutdown market share through 2027 due to growing concerns pertaining to vehicle theft in the region. The North American remote vehicle shutdown market is estimated to generate USD 303.93 Million in terms of remunerations by the end of the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global remote vehicle shutdown market are PassTime (U.S.), Cobra Car Tech. Ltd. (U.K.), Onstar Corp. (U.S.), Sonic Electronix Inc. (U.S.), EMCO Software (Iceland), LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (U.S.), Frotcom International (Portugal), TracknStop (Ireland), Scania (Sweden), The Tracker (South Africa), and Fleetsmart (U.K.), among others.

The industry players are increasingly getting involved in the technological development of remote vehicle shutdown solutions to tap into the growth potential in the market.

