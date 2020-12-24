Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Browser Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global browser games market.



The global browser games market reached a value of nearly $7,012.9 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to nearly $9,285.0 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $11,108.6 million in 2025 and $17,092.2 million in 2030.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the browser games market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global browser games market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.

This report describes and evaluates the global browser games market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations and low internet speed. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, cross-platform publishing and play, technological advances, rising penetration of 5G, and increasing gamers involvement due to COVID-19 will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the browser games market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb games addiction and economic implications of COVID-19.

The browser games market is segmented by type into pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, and pay-in-play games. The free-to-play Games market was the largest segment of the browser games market segmented by type, accounting for 79.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the pay-in-play games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the browser games market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2023.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global browser games market, accounting for 51.0% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the browser games market will be Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.5% and 7.8% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.2% and 6.1% respectively.

The global browser games market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.74% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include King Digital Entertainment, Gameforge, InnoGames GmbH, Zynga Inc., and Bigpoint GmbH.

The top opportunities in the browser games market segmented by type will arise in the free-to-play games segment, which will gain $1,557.6 million of global annual sales by 2023. The browser games market size will gain the most in the USA at $257.6 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the browser games market include integrating AR and VR technologies in games, focusing on in-game advertising to boost revenues, focusing on being independent rather than depending on publishing house and digital distribution platforms for market exposure, providing free access to games with certain main features in paid versions, adopting new-age technologies to improve product portfolios, and providing in-game incentives in exchange for sharing the content on social media. Player-adopted strategies in the browser games market include focusing on developing innovative, interactive and user-friendly multi-player online role play games, focusing on improving gamer experience, and improving the technical and UI features of games to attract new customers.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This is expected to positively impact the browser games market in the immediate future. In countries such as the UK and the USA where many employees have been furloughed off work, but still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money are turning to online gaming, to get some form of escapism. However, an economic downturn coupled with rising unemployment rate will decrease the disposable incomes, and thereby discourage people from spending on recreational activities such as gaming. This will have a negative impact on the browser games market.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the browser games companies to focus on independent development and publishing, focus on security, expand in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, offer in-game purchases, leverage social media, collaborate with live streamers and gaming influencers, focus on app store optimization, consider in-game advertising and participate in events to increase brand awareness.

