Guangzhou, China, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 18th, the 2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents and the 22nd Guangzhou Convention of Overseas Chinese Scholars in Science and Technology, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Education, the Western Returned Scholars Association (the Chinese Overseas-educated Scholars Association) and the Guangzhou Municipal Government, and co-organized by 29 cities (institutions) including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing, officially kicked off.

Academicians and experts, along with other leaders at home and abroad attended the opening ceremony including:

-Li Yizhong, former minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and president of China Industry and Economy League

-Zhang Shuofu, member of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and secretary of Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee

-Yu Hongjun, former deputy minister of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee and deputy director of the National Institute of Innovation and Development Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

-Wang Xunzhang, former vice chairman of Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference and president of Western Returned Scholars Association of Guangdong

-Xu Yongji, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchange of the Ministry of Education and executive deputy director of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office

-Xia Wenfeng, director of the Overseas Students and Expert Service Center of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security

-Li Xuetong, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and other leaders.

-Zou Peng, executive deputy director of Pengcheng Laboratory

-Xu Zongben, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, mathematician, signal and information processing expert, professor of Xi'an Jiaotong University, director of Pazhou Laboratory

-Jin Li, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, executive vice president of Fudan University, dean of Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University

-Li Jie, foreign academician of Japanese Academy of Engineering

At the opening ceremony, Peter Sachsenmeier, representative of overseas high-level talents, academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering, professor at Oxford University and one of the founders of German’s “Industry 4.0”, delivered a speech at the main venue through the Internet, and the overseas branch venue and the main venue jointly announced the opening of the convention.

This year, the fair firstly created a series of brand programs---“the Bay Area Forum". With the theme of “Return and Start businesses”, it focuses on what overseas students are concerned about: the international political and economic situation, the global talent development path, the trend of scientific and technological innovation, and policies of recruiting talents issued by the Greater Bay Area.

As the highlight of the fair, the main forum---"Bay Area Forum" themed “Return and Start businesses” brought distinguished guests at home and abroad together and combined with the current hot spots that enterprises and talents kept their attention on. Through theme sharing and dialogues, there were all kinds of sparkling ideas.

The forum invited Xu Zongben, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, mathematician, signal and information processing expert, professor of Xi'an Jiaotong University, director of Pazhou Laboratory, Jin Li, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, executive vice president of Fudan University, dean of Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University, Lin Xinhua, dean of the School of Life Sciences of Fudan University, director of the State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering, and executive director (Guangzhou) of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Institute of Precision Medicine, Tian Mei, deputy director of Zhejiang University Medical Center and vice chairman of Zhejiang Science and Technology Association to deliver speeches on topics such as the transnational flow of talents in the post-epidemic era, the cultivation of innovative talents in the new era, and the innovation and entrepreneurship policies for overseas talents.

Centering on the theme of "Bay Area Laboratory Platform Provides Rare Opportunities for Talent Development at Home and Abroad", Academician Xu Zongben, took Pazhou Laboratory as an example, introduced the scientific and technological environment of the provincial laboratory in a simple way, explained the reasons why the provincial laboratory is suitable for talents at home and abroad in detail, and gave practical suggestions on the innovation and entrepreneurship of some returned talents.

Academician Jin Li talked about the general trend of innovation and entrepreneurship after returning to China in combination with the current background of the times, the domestic science and technology innovation environment, overseas employment situation and domestic policies on innovation and entrepreneurship of overseas talents in recent years. At the meeting, Dean Lin Xinhua shared his opinions and suggestions on the innovation and entrepreneurship of overseas returnees in the post-epidemic era; Professor Tian Mei gave a speech under the name of "Plum Blossom’s Fragrance Comes from the Bitter Cold---Molecular Imaging Innovation Promotes the Development of Precision Medicine".

Focusing on the theme of "New Employment Form", the Bay Area Forum also held a round of forum dialogues, in which guests including Zeng Fang, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the Promotion Association for Global Youth Innovation Leaders Community (PILC); Wang Yanru, general manager of Tencent's ecological security, and Sun Qilin, chairman of Haiju Technology Investment Co., Ltd. were invited to share and discuss.

Based on the international perspective, the guests explained their understandings of the "New Employment Form" from different angles, described the ways and means of enabling the initiator or creator of the "New Employment Form", triggered a fierce collision of ideas, and inspired talents at home and abroad.

In addition, the official inauguration of "South Business Incubation Center for Returned Overseas Talents" and "New Employment Form Empowerment Center for Overseas Returnees" on the "Bay Area Forum" will further pave the way for overseas students to innovate and start businesses in China.

