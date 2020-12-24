Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market is expected to reach $420.97 billion by 2028 with 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. In 2019, North America led the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region between 2020 and 2028.



Counterfeit is an issue related to product security. Counterfeit product trade is over a trillion-dollar market. Counterfeit products have a huge potential to cause economic damages to any region or country. Rapid globalization along with reducing financial and custom control and liberating economies are offering a huge opportunity to this market.



According to the World Customs Organization, the trade of counterfeit goods to generate a value of over $650 billion, annually. Strong international trade, lack of trade regulations, and globally weak supply chains are some factors posturing a constant challenge to customs authorities around the world. The custom authorities strive to achieve a trade-off between regulating and facilitating trade, which in turn leads to the inflow of counterfeited products in the world economy.



Trade expansion between countries, easy payments, and well-established distribution channels also proving useful for counterfeiting activities. Online distribution channel spread across national boundaries has boosted the flow of goods across the world. However, afforded anonymity to counterfeiters with an unlimited market place along with low-cost communication and investment are some major factors that have opened the opportunities for counterfeit product trade. Further, weak and compromised enforcement of both national and international intellectual property rights has made counterfeiting a low entry barrier market.



Counterfeiting poses a significant threat to public health and safety and detrimental to global commerce. Anti-counterfeit packaging technologies can prove useful, which provides an important service to manufacturers, governments, and consumers. Technology like coding & printing, lead the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The use of holograms are also a proven technology that acts as a barrier to counter counterfeit products and their packaging. It conserves revenue, marketing investment made by the manufacturer, customer loyalty, and brand image.



Above all, anti-counterfeit packaging technologies authenticate a product's genuineness, track-and-trace it to offer product and brand security, while safeguarding consumers, brands, and government organizations from the damaging effect of counterfeiting. These technologies help in eliminating potential fraudulent use of a manufacturer's brand image that is detrimental to the product market growth. key players operating in the market include Banknote Corporation of America Inc., Sennett Security Products LLC, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Digimarc., and Zebra Technologies Corp Inc. amongst others.



Food & Beverages industry propelling the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market



Currently, Food & Beverages is one of the leading end-use industries by value, accounted for over 35% in 2019, and expected to retain its prominence with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Counterfeit in the food & beverages industry includes product faking, product substitution, product adulteration, product copy, unauthorized refill, etc. The anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market is projected to witness robust growth in the food and beverages sector during the forecast period owing to an incessant demand for packaged food & beverages. Moreover, changing consumer preference and growing concern over food safety calls for a more effective solutions to mitigate the risk of counterfeit products in the industry. It is estimated that the counterfeit food and beverages market will grow by USD 49 billion annually, which creates a huge opportunity for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies.



Coding & Printing technology segment identified as the dominant type in 2019



Coding & Printing technology accounted for approximately 35% of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2019 and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period. Coding and printing can be used as both the overt and covert approach, which gives an edge to this technology over other technologies. Factors such as low cost, easy application, easy recognition, and incorporation of covert technology with overt are expected to propel the technology growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The coding & printing technology market was followed by holograms and security labels in 2019. RFID technology is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Features such as supply chain tracking, a high level of security against duplication, identification enabled without human involvement using wireless capabilities, and distant tag reading will drive the growth of the technology. 3M, amongst the prominent players using RFID technology for supply chain tracking at the point of manufacture and at the point of sale for e.g. retail store. The benefits associated with RFID system includes accurate billing, increased inventory visibility, and improved recall management amongst others



Rise in manufacturing sector propelling the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies in the Asia Pacific



Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to high economic growth, heavy investments in automotive & industrial and food & beverages industries, and a rise in the manufacturing sector of this region. Further, increasing demand for quality products, rising population, and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and developments in these industries, making Asia-Pacific a strong end-use application hub, globally. Asia has a majority of counterfeit products and expected to grow tremendously in the near future as per OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). Therefore, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is growing in the region at a rapid pace. Counterfeiters contribute indirectly to the GDPs of their home country. In Asian countries, the counterfeiting problem is pervasive due to the huge flow of counterfeit goods in their economy. An influx of counterfeit goods results in a tax loss to the governments and damage to the local manufacturers. The global anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market is segmented into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



New product development is the key strategy adopted by Zebra Technologies, a pioneer printing solutions provider



Zebra Technologies, a pioneer in delivering printing solutions for business improvement and security, introduced a Zebra Brand Protection Solutions that includes a new line of secure printer labels, tickets, tags, ribbons, and readers - the bar code printing industry's first-ever line of covert on-demand printer media. This new product line is effective against combat brand diversion, counterfeiting, and gray marketing. Other notable players competing in the Anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market are Savi Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding SA, 3 M, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., DuPont, Avery Dennison Corporation, Alpvision SA, Authentix, Inc., etc.



Key questions answered in this report

Which are the expected largest type and end-use industry segments in the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028?

Which are the expected fastest-growing segments in the market for the forecast period?

What are the current market trends in the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market and valuable opportunities for the players?

How the regulatory framework affects the global as well as the regional markets?

What different roles are played by the manufacturers, government, and other bodies to curb counterfeiting?

What are the market size and trends in emerging and developed markets?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market, by Type, 2019

2.3. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market, by End-use Industry, 2019

2.4. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market, by Geography, 2019



3. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Future Prospects

3.3. Competitive Landscape: Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019



4. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (US$ Bn), by Type, 2018 -2028

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Type, 2019 vs. 2028 (Value, %)

4.2. Coding & Printing

4.3. RFID

4.4. Hologram

4.5. Security Labels

4.6. Packaging Designs

4.7. Others (digital mass sterilization, digital mass encryption, and surveillance technologies)



5. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (US$ Bn), by End-use Industry, 2018 -2028

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Share Analysis by End-use Industry, 2019 vs. 2028 (Value, %)

5.2. Food & Beverages

5.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

5.4. Transportation & Industrial

5.5. Consumer Durables

5.6. Clothing & Apparel

5.7. Others (Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Toys, Optical Media, Books, etc.)



6. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (US$ Bn), by Geography, 2018 -2028

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Geography, 2019 vs. 2028

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America (LATAM)

6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)



7. Profiles

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. 3M

7.2.1. Business Description

7.2.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4. Business Strategy

7.3. Avery Dennison

7.4. Digimarc

7.5. Zebra Technologies Corp Inc.

7.6. Sicpa Holding SA

7.7. Alpvision SA

7.8. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

7.9. Savi Technology, Inc.

7.10. Authentix, Inc.

7.11. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

7.12. CCL Industries Inc

7.13. Other Notable Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ku3qcz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900