The overall RFID printers market expected to demonstrate double digit CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, up from US$ 2,208.8 Mn in 2019. RFID is one of the most revolutionary technologies used for asset tracking and inventory management across numerous industries including retail, transportation, supply chain management, industrial manufacturing, healthcare and several others. With continually increasing penetration of RFID technology, RFID printers have gained immense demand over the period. RFID printers are designed for mass printing/encoding applications with significant speed, thereby saving time.



Thus, these printers are highly suitable in warehouses and manufacturing plants where large volumes of inventory/material need to be managed. The overall RFID printers market is highly driven by the rapidly growing inclination towards smart packaging. With RFID technology steadily replacing barcodes, the market is set to continue exhibiting promising growth over the forecast period.



Industrial RFID Printers to Continue Leading the Market throughout the Forecast Period



In 2019, industrial RFID printers market contributed to the largest share, in terms of value, in the overall market worldwide. These types of printers are widely used in industrial sector as they are designed for high speed and high volume RFID printing applications. The segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market with ever-growing e-commerce and warehouses & transportation sectors worldwide. In addition, these are among the pioneers in adopting smart labeling technologies, making them the most promising end-user segment of the market. Mobile RFID printers segment is set to demonstrate the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These are handheld printers capable of serving variety of applications within a manufacturing/warehouse facility. Due to ease of use and enhanced flexibility, the segment would experience higher demand as compared to its counterparts.



Asia Pacific to Remain the Largest Market due to its Rising Industrial & Retail Sectors



In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 40% of the total market value generated worldwide. Asia Pacific possesses the largest retail sector across the globe, growing approximately with an annual rate of 5% since 2015. Rapid growth in e-commerce and transportation & logistics sectors in the region is expected to ensure robust demand for overall RFID solutions over the forecast period. For instance, the warehousing & logistics industry in India is growing with growth rate of more than 10% year-on-year. Similarly, warehousing & logistics industry in China is among the largest industry across the world, facing substantial inefficiencies in its processes. These factors collectively are expected to retain the dominant position of Asia Pacific during the forecast period. North America and Europe follow the Asia Pacific region in the global RFID printers market.



High Cost and Prevalence of Barcodes makes the Market Competitive



The RFID printers market is highly competitive in nature due to continued challenge to the technology from conventional barcode system. Thus, market players focus on evolving their products by improving printing speed, volume and ease of use. Additionally, RFID printers with added functionality of printing barcodes too are present in the market in order to cater to larger application area. Apart from manufacturing and supply chain sectors, market players focus on sectors such as libraries, government agencies, commercial sector, healthcare and several others. Major players profiled in the market include Avery Dennison Corporation, BOCA Systems, GAO RFID, Inc., GoDex International, Honeywell International, Inc., Lexmark International, Inc., Printronix, Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation and others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global RFID Printers Market

2.2 Global RFID Printers Market, by Product Type

2.3 Global RFID Printers Market, by Frequency

2.4 Global RFID Printers Market, by Industry Vertical

2.5 Global RFID Printers Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global RFID Printers Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Increasing Inclination towards Smart Labels

3.1.1.2 Growing Penetration of RFID Technology Across Different Applications

3.1.1.3 Rising Retail and Transportation & Logistics Sectors Worldwide

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 Higher Cost as compared to Barcodes

3.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.2 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.3 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019

3.3.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value Share, by Product Type, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

4.2 Industrial RFID Printers

4.2.1 Global Industrial RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.3 Handheld RFID Printers

4.3.1 Global Handheld RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.4 Desktop RFID Printers

4.4.1 Global Desktop RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Frequency

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value Share, by Frequency, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

5.2 High Frequency (HF) RFID Printers

5.2.1 Global High Frequency RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.3 Ultra-high Frequency (UHF) RFID Printers

5.3.1 Global Ultra-high Frequency RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.4 Combined Frequency

5.4.1 Global Combined Frequency RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 Global RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Printing Technique

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value Share, by Printing Technique, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

6.2 Direct Thermal RFID Printers

6.2.1 Global Direct Thermal RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Thermal Transfer RFID Printers

6.3.1 Global Thermal Transfer RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Combined Printing Technique

6.4.1 Global Combined Printing RFID Printers Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Global RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value Share, by Industry Vertical, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

7.2 Apparel & Retail

7.2.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Apparel & Retail, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Transportation & Logistics

7.3.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Transportation & Logistics, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Industrial Manufacturing

7.4.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Industrial Manufacturing, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

7.5.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Automotive

7.6.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Automotive, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Others (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Government etc.)

7.7.1 Global RFID Printers Market Value from Other Verticals, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 North America RFID Printers Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America RFID Printers Market Value, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3 North America RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Frequency, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 North America RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Printing Technique, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 North America RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 North America RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe RFID Printers Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe RFID Printers Market Value, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Europe RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Frequency, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Europe RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Printing Technique, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Europe RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Europe RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Value, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.3 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Frequency, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Printing Technique, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Asia Pacific RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) RFID Printers Market Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 RoW RFID Printers Market Value, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.3 RoW RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Frequency, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.4 RoW RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Printing Technique, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.5 RoW RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.6 RoW RFID Printers Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.2 BOCA Systems

12.3 GAO RFID, Inc.

12.4 GoDex International

12.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.6 Lexmark International, Inc.

12.7 Printronix, Inc.

12.8 SATO Holdings Corporation

12.9 Toshiba Tec Corporation

12.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation



