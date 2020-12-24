Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rigid-flex PCBs market expected to hit the market value of US$ 5,805.5 Mn in 2028, growing at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028. Prominent factor driving the rigid-flex PCBs market is the continual growth observed across the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT has become a vital technology in the IT industry, utilized to synchronize all the smart objects over an integrated network through the Internet. The technology enable end-users to monitor and control connected devices and processes in real-time.



Additionally, with rising deployment of digital solutions in a bid to transform existing business processes to connected ones, demand for IoT hardware, solution and services expected to increase across the forecast period. The number of connected devices accounted to exceed 20.0 Mn by 2020, thereby driving demand for rigid-flex printed circuit boards worldwide. IT and telecom sector is witnessing a strong and steady growth with significant spending on ICT products and solutions. This, in turn, is anticipated to favor the demand for rigid-flex PCBs throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Consumer Electronics Segment to cement its Dominance in Rigid-flex PCBs Market



Consumer electronics represents the largest application segment for rigid-flex PCBs market. The segment accounted for over 25% of the global market value in the base year 2019. The trend shall prolong and the segment is presumed to retain its leading position, exhibiting strong growth through the forecast period from 2020 and 2028. The anticipated growth in this segment will be driven by growing adoption of rigid-flex circuit boards in smartphones, tablets, and wearable consumer gadgets (smart watches, etc.). In addition, superior benefits offered by the rigid-flex technology in terms of size, weight, reliability and assembly cost is driving the use of these circuit boards in consumer electronic devices. On the other hand, budding application segments including healthcare and automotive are also presumed to register strong growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Steady Growth of Consumer Electronics Sector to Ensure the Dominating Position of Asia Pacific Market



The global rigid-flex PCBs market is led by Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe in terms of market value. In 2019, the region accounted for over 70% of the global market value generated worldwide. Asia Pacific is slated to remain the most attractive business destination for rigid-flex PCBs throughout the forecast period. With the perpetually growing consumer electronics market in the region, the demand for components including rigid-flex PCBs is also expected to grow swiftly. Over the period, China, Japan and South Korea have emerged as major hubs for consumer electronics manufacturing. Of these, China represents the largest market for rigid-flex PCBs in the region.



Innovative Techniques for Strengthening Product Portfolio to Remain Key Strategy for Rigid-flex PCBs Manufacturers



Major players in the global rigid-flex PCB market include Nippon Mektron, Ltd., TTM Technologies, Inc., Unimicron Technology Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and AT&S among others. The prominent players present in the market are focusing on implementing new growth and innovation techniques for strengthening their product portfolio of rigid-flex PCBs to obtain an upper hand and to stay ahead in the competition. Product innovation, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions remain key strategies adopted by the players operating in the market. In January 2018, Nippon Mektron, Ltd. acquired an equity interest in Nitto Denko (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., an electronic component manufacturing company. The acquisition of the equity interest will help in enhancing the Company's market competitiveness and will create a base for future development in the years to come. Prominent players are also focusing on expanding their geographical presence across emerging economies like Japan and India. For instance, in September 2018, TTM Technologies, Inc. announced the opening of its regional offices in India and Japan respectively.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of rigid-flex PCBs in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is largest regional market for rigid-flex PCBs?

What are the key market trends observed in the rigid-flex PCBs market and outlook for consumer electronics sector?

Which are the most promising type and end-use application in rigid-flex PCBs market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

What are the key application industry trends across different geographies and sub-geographies?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Rigid-Flex Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.2 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.2.1 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.3.1 Market Positioning of Rigid-Flex PCB Manufacturers

3.4 Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value Share, by Type, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

4.2 Single Sided Rigid-Flex PCBs

4.2.1 Global Single Sided Rigid-Flex PCB Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.3 Double Sided Rigid-Flex PCBs

4.3.1 Global Double Sided Rigid-Flex PCB Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.4 Multi-layered Rigid-Flex PCBs

4.4.1 Global Multi-layered Rigid-Flex PCB Market Value, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by End-use

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Share, by End-use, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

5.1.2 Global Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value, by End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.3 IT & Telecommunication

5.4 Consumer Electronics

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Automotive

5.7 Healthcare

5.8 Others (Lighting, Energy etc.)



Chapter 6 North America Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4 North America Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Rest of North America



Chapter 7 Europe Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

7.2 Europe Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1 Comparative Analysis

7.3 Europe Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 Comparative Analysis

7.4 Europe Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1 U.K.

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Rest of Europe



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1 Comparative Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.1 Comparative Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 RoW Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

9.2 RoW Rigid-Flex PCBs Market, by Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1 Comparative Analysis

9.3 RoW Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1 Comparative Analysis

9.4 RoW Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1 Middle East & Africa

9.4.2 Latin America



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD.

10.2 TTM Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Unimicron Technology Corporation

10.4 Epec, LLC

10.5 Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.6 Tripod Technology Corporation

10.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

10.8 Young Poong Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.9 AT&S

10.10 Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd.



