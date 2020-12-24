Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of cancer based on the detection and measurement of cancer-specific biomarker/antibody/antigen present in patient's sample.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Cervical Cancer Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date



4 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Cervical Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Cervical Cancer Companies and Product Overview



6 Cervical Cancer- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 26, 2020: Cervical cancer study compares Dalrada Health VIA screening kits to pap smear, peer reviewed journal - The Gynecologist - publishes findings

6.2 Jul 31, 2020: New Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines from the American Cancer Society risk reversing decades of progress made against Cervical Cancer

6.3 Jun 24, 2020: Cancer Genetics reports first quarter 2020 financial results and provides strategic business updates

6.4 Mar 12, 2020: Roche gets FDA approval for cytology test to prevent cervical cancer

6.5 Feb 26, 2020: MDxHealth reports financial year 2019 results and provides outlook for 2020

6.6 Feb 06, 2020: BD announces results for 2020 first fiscal quarter; lowers fiscal 2020 guidance

6.7 Jan 30, 2020: Quest Diagnostics reports record fourth quarter and full year 2019 revenues and earnings; provides guidance for full year 2020; increases dividend 5.7% to $0.56 per quarter

6.8 Jan 30, 2020: Genomic Vision: Financial information for the fourth quarter of 2019

6.9 Nov 20, 2019: Cancer Genetics reports third quarter 2019 financial results and provides strategic business update

6.10 Nov 12, 2019: Cancer Research UK appoints new Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing



7 Appendix



