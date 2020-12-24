New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960359/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$741.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Ultra-High Performance Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$297.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC) Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$157.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$250.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960359/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultra-High Performance Concrete Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON) (Product)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON) (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 6: Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON) (Product)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC) (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC) (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC) (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC) (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC) (Product) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC) (Product) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Roads & Bridge Construction (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Roads & Bridge Construction (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Roads & Bridge Construction (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Building and Construction (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Building and Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Building and Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Military Construction (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Military Construction (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Military Construction (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Anti-Detonating Construction (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Anti-Detonating Construction (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Anti-Detonating Construction (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 33: United States Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Ultra-High Performance Concrete Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 36: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Canadian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultra-High Performance Concrete in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ultra-High Performance Concrete in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Ultra-High Performance Concrete in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ultra-High Performance
Concrete: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultra-High Performance Concrete in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 89: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 92: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Performance Concrete Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Rest of World Ultra-High Performance Concrete
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 102: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960359/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: