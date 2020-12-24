Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Anatomy (Knee, Hand), Drug Type (NSAIDs, Analgesics, Corticosteroids), Route of Administration (Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), Purchasing Pattern (Prescription Drugs) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of this market is driven significant adoption of pain medications, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing population susceptible to osteoarthritis, and rising number of sports injuries. Also, the preference for personalized medicines for osteoarthritis, coupled with collaborations for product development to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, by anatomy in 2020
Based on anatomy, the market is segmented into knee, hip, hand, and small-joint osteoarthritis therapeutics. Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of knee osteoarthritis.
Viscosupplementation agents is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, in 2020
Based on drug type, the market is classified as, viscosupplementation agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, and corticosteroids. The analgesics segment is subsegmented into duloxetine and acetaminophen, while the NSAIDs segment is subsegmented into naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen, and other NSAIDs. The viscosupplementation agents segment accounted for the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2019. The rising incidence of knee osteoarthritis is the major factor driving the growth of this segment. Viscosupplementation effectively eases the pain of osteoarthritis through injections that fill up the joint's synovial fluid, thus offering better lubrication of the joints.
Parenteral route is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020
On the basis of route of administration, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market has been segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral routes. The parenteral route accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide adoption of the parenteral route for administering osteoarthritis therapeutics owing to the ease of administration and the better pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, resulting in better patient compliance.
Hospital pharmacies segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020
Based on the distribution channel, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. In 2019, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market because of the high volume of patients visiting hospitals for osteoarthritis treatments and the wide range of osteoarthritis therapeutics available in these pharmacies. Reimbursements can also be claimed easily on hospital pharmacy purchases, which is another important draw.
Prescription drugs segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020
Based on the purchasing pattern, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2019, the prescription drugs segment accounted for a larger share of this market as most osteoarthritis therapeutics (viscosupplementation agents and corticosteroids) are only available on prescription.
Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020
On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Overview
4.2 Europe: Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Share, by Drug Type (2019)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Significant Adoption of Pain Medications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
5.2.1.3 Growing Population Susceptible to Osteoarthritis
5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports Injuries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Associated with the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis Treatment
5.2.2.2 Commercialization of Alternatives
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Personalized Medicines for Osteoarthritis
5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets
5.2.3.3 Collaborations for Product Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adoption of Non-Drug Pain Management Therapies
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market
5.7 Average Selling Price Trend
5.8 Regulatory Scenario
5.8.1 Regulatory Requirements
5.8.1.1 EU Regulations
5.8.1.2 US Regulations
5.9 Epidemiology (Patient Population)
5.9.1 Severity
5.9.2 Anatomy
6 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Anatomy
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Knee Osteoarthritis
6.2.1 Rising Obese and Geriatric Populations to Increase the Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis
6.3 Hip Osteoarthritis
6.3.1 Similar to Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis is More Common in the Geriatric and Obese Populations
6.4 Hand Osteoarthritis
6.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Shoulder Osteoarthritis to Drive Market Growth
6.5 Small Joint Osteoarthritis
6.5.1 Rising Number of Ankle-Related Sports Injuries to Increase the Prevalence of Ankle Osteoarthritis
7 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Viscosupplementation Agents
7.2.1 Viscosupplementation Agents Dominated the Market in 2019
7.3 Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
7.3.1 NSAIDs Can Relieve Pain and Inflammation Without the Adverse Effects of Corticosteroids
7.3.1.1 Ibuprofen
7.3.1.2 Aspirin
7.3.1.3 Diclofenac
7.3.1.4 Naproxen
7.3.1.5 Other NSAIDs
7.4 Analgesics
7.4.1 Acetaminophen Holds the Largest Share of the Analgesics Market
7.4.1.1 Acetaminophen
7.4.1.2 Duloxetine
7.5 Corticosteroids
7.5.1 Europe and North America are the Largest Markets for Corticosteroids
8 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Parenteral Route
8.2.1 Drugs Ineffective When Administered Orally Can be Delivered Via Parenteral Route
8.3 Oral Route
8.3.1 Oral Route is Widely Preferred by Both Clinicians and Patients
8.4 Topical Route
8.4.1 Ease of Use, Painless and Non-Invasive Administration Have Supported Use of Topical Route
9 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital Pharmacies
9.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies are the Largest Distribution Channel for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.3.1 Greater Preference for Retail Pharmacies Has Affected Market Share
9.4 Online Pharmacies
9.4.1 Online Pharmacies to Register the Highest Growth
10 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Purchasing Pattern
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prescription Drugs
10.2.1 Prescription Drugs to Account for a Larger Share of the Market
10.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs
10.3.1 Ease of Purchase and Administration are Resulting in a Rising Demand for OTC Drugs
11 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe
11.3 North America
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
12.1 Competitive Landscape
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Competitive Scenario
12.1.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals
12.1.2.2 Collaborations and Agreements
12.1.2.3 Expansions
12.1.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.1.2.5 Other Developments
12.1.3 Viscosupplementation Agents Market Share Analysis, 2019
12.1.4 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.1.4.1 Stars
12.1.4.2 Emerging Leaders
12.1.4.3 Pervasive Companies
12.1.4.4 Participants
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Pfizer, Inc.
12.2.2 Horizon Therapeutics plc
12.2.3 Sanofi
12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson
12.2.5 Bayer AG
12.2.6 Abbott
12.2.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc
12.2.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings
12.2.9 Novartis AG
12.2.10 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
12.2.11 Anika Therapeutics
12.2.12 Eli Lilly
12.2.13 Hanmi Pharm. Co. Ltd.
12.2.14 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
12.2.15 Laboratorio Reig Jofre
12.2.16 Kitov Pharmaceuticals
12.2.17 Virchow Biotech
12.2.18 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
12.2.19 Bioventus
12.2.20 Almatica Pharma LLC
12.2.21 Atnahs
12.2.22 Pharmed Limited
12.2.23 Orthogenrx
12.2.24 LABRHA
12.2.25 Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
13 Appendix
13.1 Industry Insights
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
