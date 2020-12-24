New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrafast Rectifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960358/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Ultrafast Rectifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$830.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Consumer Products Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR
In the global Consumer Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$699.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$833.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$518.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960358/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrafast Rectifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrafast Rectifiers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ultrafast Rectifiers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Consumer Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Consumer Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Consumer Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Ultrafast Rectifiers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Ultrafast Rectifiers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ultrafast
Rectifiers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Ultrafast Rectifiers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultrafast Rectifiers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Ultrafast Rectifiers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Ultrafast Rectifiers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Ultrafast Rectifiers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Ultrafast Rectifiers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrafast Rectifiers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Ultrafast Rectifiers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Ultrafast Rectifiers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Ultrafast Rectifiers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Ultrafast Rectifiers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Ultrafast Rectifiers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960358/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: