Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid polybutadiene market it is poised to grow by $ 651.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application and demand-supply gap for natural rubber.

This study identifies the growing demand for liquid polybutadiene in APAC as another of the prime reasons driving the liquid polybutadiene market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid polybutadiene market vendors that include Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Total SA, and Versalis Spa. Also, the liquid polybutadiene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
  • JSR Corp.
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • LANXESS AG
  • Mitsubishi Corp.
  • Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
  • Synthomer Plc
  • Total SA
  • Versalis Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywmjh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900