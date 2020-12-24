Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liquid polybutadiene market it is poised to grow by $ 651.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application and demand-supply gap for natural rubber.



This study identifies the growing demand for liquid polybutadiene in APAC as another of the prime reasons driving the liquid polybutadiene market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid polybutadiene market vendors that include Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Total SA, and Versalis Spa. Also, the liquid polybutadiene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Evonik Industries AG

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

JSR Corp.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Mitsubishi Corp.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Synthomer Plc

Total SA

Versalis Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



