Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liquid polybutadiene market it is poised to grow by $ 651.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application and demand-supply gap for natural rubber.
This study identifies the growing demand for liquid polybutadiene in APAC as another of the prime reasons driving the liquid polybutadiene market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid polybutadiene market vendors that include Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Total SA, and Versalis Spa. Also, the liquid polybutadiene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywmjh2
