The smart machines market and it is poised to grow by $10.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changes in the global labor force and the miniaturization of sensors.
This study identifies technological advances in hardware as another of the prime reasons driving the smart machines market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart machines market vendors that include Aethon Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, and Narrative Science. Also, the smart machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
