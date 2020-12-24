Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Machines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart machines market and it is poised to grow by $10.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changes in the global labor force and the miniaturization of sensors.



This study identifies technological advances in hardware as another of the prime reasons driving the smart machines market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart machines market vendors that include Aethon Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, and Narrative Science. Also, the smart machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Expert systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital assistants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aethon Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

KUKA AG

Mobile Industrial Robots AS

Narrative Science

