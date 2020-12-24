Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Machines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart machines market and it is poised to grow by $10.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changes in the global labor force and the miniaturization of sensors.

This study identifies technological advances in hardware as another of the prime reasons driving the smart machines market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis included is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart machines market vendors that include Aethon Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, and Narrative Science. Also, the smart machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Expert systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Digital assistants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aethon Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Cerner Corp.
  • Clearpath Robotics Inc.
  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • KUKA AG
  • Mobile Industrial Robots AS
  • Narrative Science

