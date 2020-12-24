Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sparkling Wine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven emergence of low-ABV cocktails and growing demand from millennials.

This study identifies the increasing demand for celebration wines as another of the prime reasons driving the sparkling wine market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sparkling wine market vendors that include Bacardi Ltd., BODEGAS MARTINEZ LACUESTA SA, Constellation Brands Inc., Contratto srl, Davide Campari-Milano Spa, E. & J Gallo Winery, Giulio Cocchi Spumanti Srl, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Quady Wines, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.. Also, the sparkling wine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product by volume
  • Prosecco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • Champagne - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • Cava - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • Market opportunity by Product by volume

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bacardi Ltd.
  • BODEGAS MARTINEZ LACUESTA SA
  • Constellation Brands Inc.
  • Contratto srl
  • Davide Campari-Milano Spa
  • E. & J Gallo Winery
  • Giulio Cocchi Spumanti Srl
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Quady Wines
  • Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.

