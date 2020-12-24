Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sparkling Wine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven emergence of low-ABV cocktails and growing demand from millennials.
This study identifies the increasing demand for celebration wines as another of the prime reasons driving the sparkling wine market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sparkling wine market vendors that include Bacardi Ltd., BODEGAS MARTINEZ LACUESTA SA, Constellation Brands Inc., Contratto srl, Davide Campari-Milano Spa, E. & J Gallo Winery, Giulio Cocchi Spumanti Srl, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Quady Wines, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.. Also, the sparkling wine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uryp26
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: