New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turmeric Industry"

5 Million Metric Tonnes by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach 1 Million Metric Tonnes by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceuticals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 302.9 Thousand Metric Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Turmeric market in the U.S. is estimated at 302.9 Thousand Metric Tonnes in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 313.8 Thousand Metric Tonnes by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Earth Expo Company

Everest Spices

Gandhi Spices Pvt. Ltd.

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Grover Sons

MDH Spices

Nani Agro Foods (P) Ltd.

Shalimar Food Products

Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd.







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Turmeric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Turmeric Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Turmeric Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Turmeric Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pharmaceuticals & Others (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pharmaceuticals & Others (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pharmaceuticals & Others (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Turmeric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Turmeric Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Turmeric Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tonnes for 2012-2019



Table 12: Turmeric Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Turmeric Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Turmeric Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Turmeric Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Turmeric

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Turmeric Market in Metric Tonnes by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 18: Turmeric Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Turmeric in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Turmeric Market Review in China in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Turmeric Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Turmeric Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Turmeric Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Turmeric Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Turmeric Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Turmeric Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Turmeric Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Turmeric Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Turmeric Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Turmeric Historic Market Review in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Turmeric Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Turmeric Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Turmeric Market in Retrospect in Metric Tonnes

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Turmeric in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Turmeric Market Review in Italy in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Turmeric Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turmeric in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Turmeric Market in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Turmeric Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Turmeric Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Turmeric Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Turmeric Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Turmeric Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Turmeric Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tonnes for 2012-2019



Table 45: Turmeric Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Turmeric Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Turmeric Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Turmeric Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Turmeric Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Turmeric Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Turmeric Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Turmeric Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Turmeric Historic Market Review in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Turmeric Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Turmeric Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Turmeric Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Turmeric Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Turmeric Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Turmeric Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Turmeric Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period

2018-2027



Table 62: South Korean Turmeric Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turmeric in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turmeric Market in Metric Tonnes

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Turmeric Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Turmeric Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tonnes: 2020-2027



Table 68: Turmeric Market in Latin America in Metric Tonnes by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Turmeric Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Turmeric in Metric Tonnes

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Turmeric Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Turmeric Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Turmeric Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Turmeric Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Turmeric Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Turmeric Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Turmeric Historic Market Review in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Turmeric Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Turmeric Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Turmeric Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Turmeric Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Turmeric Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tonnes for 2012-2019



Table 84: Turmeric Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Turmeric Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Turmeric Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Metric Tonnes: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Turmeric Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Turmeric Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Turmeric Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Turmeric Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Turmeric

in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Turmeric Market in Metric Tonnes by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 93: Turmeric Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Turmeric Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Turmeric Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Turmeric Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Turmeric in Metric Tonnes by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Turmeric Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Turmeric Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Turmeric Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tonnes by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Turmeric Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Turmeric Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tonnes by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Turmeric Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tonnes by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Turmeric Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Turmeric Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tonnes by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Turmeric Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tonnes for 2012-2019



Table 108: Turmeric Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

Read the full report:



