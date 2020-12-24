Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MDF/HDF Market in Russia 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the Russian MDF market with a focus on solid fibreboard and thin MDF/HDF.
The study reflects investment projects, capacities, external trade and sales perspectives of this panel grade.
Companies in this report include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Feature
2. MDF/HDF Global Market
3. MDF/HDF Market in Russia
4. Consumption's Segments
5. Market Outlook
