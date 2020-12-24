New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960346/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960346/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Turbine Inlet Cooling
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbine Inlet Cooling
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Argentina in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960346/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: