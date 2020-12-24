Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cold Chain Storage and Logistics Market, by Type (Temperature-Controlled Storage, Temperature-Controlled Transportation), by Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Others), by Sector, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Gypsum Plaster Market was valued INR 440.36 crore in 2020 and is forecast to reach INR 612.95 crore, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.



Key factors propelling the growth of the Indian Gypsum Plaster Market include robust infrastructural growth, thriving cement industry and increasing demand for ceramic products. The Indian government has introduced 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for gypsum products, which is acting as a major driving force for the Indian Gypsum Plaster Market.



The increased FDI inflows in gypsum market has brought a significant growth in gypsum plaster market in the past few years. Furthermore, innovations and new trends across construction industry has led to increasing traction of gypsum plaster in Indian market. Also, the advantage of gypsum plaster over conventional plastering methods like sand cement plastering is augmenting the market growth.



The Indian Gypsum Plaster Market is segmented based on application, packaging size, end-use and zone. Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into residential, offices, retail, industrial, schools, transport, hospitality, hospitals and others. Among them, the residential sector witnessed significant CAGR in 2019 and is further expected to dominate the market growth through 2030, which can be attributed to rising demand for housing across all regions, leading to rapid construction activities.



Moreover, gypsum plaster when combined with water, becomes malleable and easy to shape. This is why builders and construction companies are increasingly preferring to use gypsum plasters for molding of interior design elements and sculptural forms.



The market players are undergoing partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures as their key growth strategies.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Gypsum Plaster Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Red Bricks, Concrete Blocks, RCC Surface, Sand Cement)

6.2.2. By Packaging Size (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, 10-20 Kg, 20-25 Kg, Above 25 Kg)

6.2.3. By End Use (Residential, Offices, Retail, Industrial, Schools, Transport, Hospitality, Hospitals, Others)

6.2.4. By Zone (North, West A & B, Central, South and East)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Packaging Size

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.3. By State (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Others)

7.3. Competition Outlook



8. South India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook

8.3. Competition Outlook



9. East India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook



10. West A India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook



11. West B India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook



12. Central India Gypsum Plaster Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Development



15. Import Export Analysis (Crushed Gypsum, Powder Gypsum)



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Pricing Analysis (Domestic Vs Import)



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1.1. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

19.1.2. Saint-Gobain Gyproc India

19.1.3. Sakarni Plaster (India) Private Limited

19.1.4. Shriram Cement Works Ltd.

19.1.5. TMC Gypsum India Ltd

19.1.6. Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd.

19.1.7. India Gypsum Pvt Ltd

19.1.8. Kaya Maya Industries Limited

19.1.9. V V Paiint Limited

19.1.10. TMC Gypsum India Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrnp88

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900