New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tunable Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960344/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquid Crystal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acousto-Optic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Tunable Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Linear-Variable Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Linear-Variable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aa Opto Electronic

Brimrose Corporation of America

Coleman Microwave Company

Delta Optical Thin Film A/S

DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.

Dover Corporation

EXFO, Inc.

Gooch & Housego PLC

Kent Optronics, Inc.

Micron Optics, Inc.

Netcom, Inc.

Santec Corporation

Semrock, Inc.

Smiths Interconnect

Thorlabs, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960344/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tunable Filter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tunable Filters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tunable Filters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tunable Filters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Liquid Crystal (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Liquid Crystal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Liquid Crystal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Acousto-Optic (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Acousto-Optic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Acousto-Optic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Linear-Variable (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Linear-Variable (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Linear-Variable (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tunable Filter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Tunable Filters Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Tunable Filters Historic Market Review by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 21: Tunable Filters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Tunable Filters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Tunable Filters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Tunable Filters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Tunable Filters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tunable Filter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Tunable Filters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Tunable Filters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Tunable Filters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Tunable Filters Market in Europe in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Tunable Filters Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Tunable Filters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Tunable Filters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Tunable Filters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Tunable Filters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Tunable Filters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Tunable Filters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Tunable Filters Historic Market Review by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 48: Tunable Filters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Tunable Filters Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Tunable Filters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Tunable Filters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Tunable Filters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Tunable Filters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Tunable Filters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Tunable Filters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Tunable Filters Historic Market Review by Type

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 66: Tunable Filters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Tunable Filters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Tunable Filters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Filters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Tunable Filters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tunable Filters Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Tunable Filters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 74: Tunable Filters Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Tunable Filters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Tunable Filters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Tunable Filters Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Tunable Filters Market in Argentina in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Tunable Filters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Tunable Filters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Tunable Filters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Tunable Filters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Tunable Filters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Tunable Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Tunable Filters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Tunable Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Tunable Filters Historic Market by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 96: Tunable Filters Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Tunable Filters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Tunable Filters Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Tunable Filters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Tunable Filters Market in Israel in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Tunable Filters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Tunable Filters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Tunable Filters Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Tunable Filters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Tunable Filters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Tunable Filters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Tunable Filters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Tunable Filters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Tunable Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Tunable Filters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Tunable Filters Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Tunable Filters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960344/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001