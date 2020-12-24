Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.



Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) refers to a water-soluble synthetic polymer. It is commercially produced through polyvinyl acetate and is commonly available in the forms of partially and fully hydrolyzed PVA.



These variants exhibit high biodegradability and resistance to grease, oils and odors and are used for film forming and emulsifying. They are odorless, tasteless, translucent and are commonly used as a moisture barrier in pharmaceutical products, such as medicines and supplements.



PVA is further used to manufacture paper and board coatings, water-soluble films, release liners and sacrificial coatings. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the paper industry, food packaging, construction, electronics, coatings, printing, textile and cosmetics.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe, along with the increasing demand for biodegradable synthetic polymers for packaging solutions, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. PVA is extensively used as a binding and coating agent in food packaging materials, due to its non-toxic and moisture and air barrier properties.



Furthermore, widespread adoption of PVA for the manufacturing of water-soluble and disposable packaging for detergents, dyes and agricultural products is also driving the market growth. It can also be turned into solid sheets, tapes or strings to create a mesh-type stocking for fishing and marine activities.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of PVA-based bio composite films, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. These films have higher biodegradability, water absorption and filler loading capacities.



Other factors, including rapid industrialization, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the import and export trends?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Grade

6.1 Fully Hydrolyzed

6.2 Partially Hydrolyzed

6.3 Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed

6.4 Low Foaming Grades

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Paper

7.2 Food Packaging

7.3 Construction

7.4 Electronics

7.5 Others



8 Imports and Exports

8.1 Import Trends

8.2 Import Breakup by Country

8.3 Export Trends

8.4 Export Breakup by Country



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

China Petroleum

Chemical Corporation (China Petrochemical Corporation)

Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd. (Shin-Etsu Chemical)

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Nippon Gohsei (UK) Limited (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

OCI Company Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solutia Inc. (Eastman Chemical Company)

