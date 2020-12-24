Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nonwoven fabrics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.



Nonwoven fabrics refer to cohesive fabric-like textiles manufactured by arranging fibers together using heat, chemicals or pressure. Some of the commonly used production methods include fiber entanglement and chemical and thermal bonding of materials, such as olefin, polyester and rayon.



In comparison to the traditionally used fabrics, such as cotton, linen, wool and silk, nonwoven fabrics are lighter, do not require weaving or knitting to manufacture interlinings, insulation and protection clothing, industrial workwear, chemical defense suits and footwear components. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as personal care & hygiene, automotive, healthcare, building & construction and filtration.



Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for nonwoven hygiene products in the healthcare centers.



This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Nonwoven fabrics are widely used to manufacture healthcare essentials, such as face masks, isolation gowns, drapes, single-use caps and shoe and headcovers. In line with this, the widespread adoption of these fabrics for the production of light-weight automobile components is also contributing to the growth of the market.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of smart nonwoven fabrics and blast-resistant curtains, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These textiles expand under tension, thereby absorbing shockwaves and catching flying debris.



Other factors, including the technological advancements in the manufacturing technologies, along with research and development (R&D) in the production of environment-friendly fabrics, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global nonwoven fabrics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nonwoven fabrics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nonwoven fabrics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nonwoven fabrics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyester

6.2 Polypropylene

6.3 Polyethylene

6.4 Rayon

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Spun Bond

7.2 Wet Laid

7.3 Dry Laid

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Personal Care and Hygiene

8.2 Filtration

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Building and Construction



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Berry Global Group Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fitesa S.A.

Affiliates (Petropar SA)

Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o)

Suominen Oyj

Toray Industries Inc.

TWE GmbH & Co. KG

