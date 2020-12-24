Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fullerene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fullerene market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global fullerene market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Fullerenes are a class of carbon allotropes that have a hollow core and can have a varying molecular structure, resembling a cylindrical tube, sphere or cube through their bonds. They are commonly utilized in the production of polymer electronics, antioxidants, biocatalysts, skin creams and biopharmaceuticals. Some fullerenes also have anti-viral properties that suppress the replication of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and delay the onset of diseases such as AIDS. In photodynamic therapy, they are used as a non-toxic and light-sensitive compound that can specifically target malignant or altered cells.



Healthcare and cosmetics are among the key industries driving the growth of the fullerene market. There is a growing demand for spherical shaped and water-soluble derivatives of fullerenes in these sectors. Fullerenes are added to cosmetic products to prevent skin damage, premature aging and rashes caused by exposure to artificial chemicals.



In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, the rising application of cancer imaging and therapy procedures is driving the demand for fullerenes. The distinct carbon structure of their polymers is proven to have extensive remedial properties in cancer treatment as well as for various other critical ailments.



Additionally, the increasing adoption of solar energy systems is further boosting the market growth. Fullerenes and their derivatives can be used in organic photovoltaic (PV) cells as they act as electron acceptors and donor materials.



Moreover, extensive applications across the electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense sectors, where fullerenes are used as an alternative to steel, are expected to drive the market further.



