Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global printed batteries market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global printed batteries market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Printed electronics is an umbrella term used for electronic devices created by printing on a variety of substrates. Printed batteries are one of the critical parts of printed electronics and use various active materials from solution-based inks. These inks are deposited under a substrate using suitable printing techniques, such as stencil, screen, dispenser and spray printing, and dip or blade coating.
Nowadays, a wide variety of printed batteries are available in the market, such as disposable and rechargeable batteries. Some of the commonly used anode and cathode materials utilized in printed batteries include Lithium titanate (LTO) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP).
Printed batteries serve as an excellent alternative to conventional batteries due to their cost-effectiveness, compact structure, flexibility and portability.
On account of these properties, they are used in several applications, such as radio-frequency sensing, cosmetic and medicinal patches, greeting cards sensor, data logging systems, interactive packaging and other consumer electronics products. The associated advantages, along with their increasing and diversified applications, represent the primary factors driving the market growth.
Besides this, printed batteries are sustainable and environment-friendly, which can dramatically reduce material waste and enable faster production due to the less complicated fabrication procedures. With the advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor technologies, there has been rapid adoption of these batteries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the leading electronics companies are developing printed cells using 3D printing technologies that are compatible with smart devices and exhibit minimal volumetric expansion, high rate capability, stability and security. This is expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Printed Batteries Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Voltage Range
6.1 Below 1.5 V
6.2 Between 1.5 V to 3 V
6.3 Above 3 V
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Rechargeable
7.2 Non-Rechargeable
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.2 Energy Harvesting
8.3 Medical Devices
8.4 Smart Packaging
8.5 Smart Cards
8.6 Wearable Technology
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
