Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Form-fill-seal Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global form-fill-seal equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global form-fill-seal equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Form-fill-seal (FFS) equipment relies on automated computer-operated technology for producing flexible to rigid packages and minimizing the chances of contamination during the manufacturing process. It involves low operational costs and offers readable bar codes and other product information using online film printing.
Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the packaging of beverages, granulates, extruded snack food, and spices and seasonings in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. It is also used while manufacturing ointments, syrup, tablets, sutures, lancets, syringes, bandages, gauze pads, test strips and denture adhesive strips. Nowadays, manufacturers are adopting advanced computer interfaces and control networks to improve the speed and versatility of FFS equipment.
The market is presently witnessing significant growth on account of the expanding applications of FFS equipment in various end use industries. For instance, it is employed in the personal care and cosmetics industries for packing gels, creams, razors, towelettes, shampoos, conditioners and nail polish remover pads. It is also used in the manufacturing of ink, pens, tobacco, chemicals, insect repellent, household cleaners, fertilizers, etc.
Apart from this, consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is increasing the consumption of extruded snack food around the world. This, along with the rising utilization of packaged products due to the growing e-commerce sector, is bolstering the market growth.
Furthermore, the escalating demand for catheters, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, surgical gloves and intravenous (IV) infusion bottles to diagnose and treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients is influencing the market positively.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Bags and Pouches
6.2 Cartons
6.3 Cups
6.4 Trays
6.5 Bottles
6.6 Sachets
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Horizontal Form Fill Seal
7.2 Vertical Form Fill Seal
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Food and Beverages
8.2 Pharmaceuticals
8.3 Personal Care
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv9oyp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: