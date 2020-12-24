Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Form-fill-seal Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global form-fill-seal equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global form-fill-seal equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Form-fill-seal (FFS) equipment relies on automated computer-operated technology for producing flexible to rigid packages and minimizing the chances of contamination during the manufacturing process. It involves low operational costs and offers readable bar codes and other product information using online film printing.



Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the packaging of beverages, granulates, extruded snack food, and spices and seasonings in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. It is also used while manufacturing ointments, syrup, tablets, sutures, lancets, syringes, bandages, gauze pads, test strips and denture adhesive strips. Nowadays, manufacturers are adopting advanced computer interfaces and control networks to improve the speed and versatility of FFS equipment.



The market is presently witnessing significant growth on account of the expanding applications of FFS equipment in various end use industries. For instance, it is employed in the personal care and cosmetics industries for packing gels, creams, razors, towelettes, shampoos, conditioners and nail polish remover pads. It is also used in the manufacturing of ink, pens, tobacco, chemicals, insect repellent, household cleaners, fertilizers, etc.



Apart from this, consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is increasing the consumption of extruded snack food around the world. This, along with the rising utilization of packaged products due to the growing e-commerce sector, is bolstering the market growth.



Furthermore, the escalating demand for catheters, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, surgical gloves and intravenous (IV) infusion bottles to diagnose and treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients is influencing the market positively.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global form-fill-seal equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global form-fill-seal equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global form-fill-seal equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bags and Pouches

6.2 Cartons

6.3 Cups

6.4 Trays

6.5 Bottles

6.6 Sachets

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Horizontal Form Fill Seal

7.2 Vertical Form Fill Seal



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Personal Care

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Arpac LLC (Duravant LLC)

All-Fill Inc.

Haver & Boecker OHG

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Matrix Packaging Machinery Inc (Pro Mach Inc.)

Mespack (Duravant LLC)

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sacmi Beverage S.p.A.

Viking Packaging Technologies Inc

