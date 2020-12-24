Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global millimeter wave technology market grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2014-2019.



Millimeter wave (MMW or mmWave), also known as extremely high frequency (EHF), is an electromagnetic or radio wave that lies within the frequency range of 30-300 GHz with a wavelength between 1-10 mm. MMW technology is capable of transmitting massive amounts of data at high speed with minimal latency, which assists in increasing the performance, reliability, and bandwidth and scalable capacities. Consequently, the technology is extensively utilized in radio astronomy, remote sensing, automotive radars, wireless sensing, imaging, security screening and telecommunications.



The increasing telecom infrastructural deployments on account of the escalating demand for high-speed networks in the residential and commercial sectors represent one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.



Moreover, with the incorporation of MMW technology in radio and satellite communication systems that form an integral part of national security, the security processes have become more efficient and reliable. This, along with the rising penetration of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Moreover, millimeter-wave therapy (MWT) is utilized for treating various diseases, such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal ailments, diabetes, dermatitis, and depression, which, in turn, is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, on account of the increasing internet usage and the escalating need for bandwidth and speed-boosting technologies, the leading players are focusing on introducing MMW technology to meet the capacity requirements of 5G networks.



However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and several restrictions imposed by governments of various countries, the launch of 5G networks that relies on MMW technology has been delayed.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global millimeter wave technology market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global millimeter wave technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global millimeter wave technology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency band?

What is the breakup of the market based on the license type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global millimeter wave technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Antennas and Transceivers

6.2 Amplifiers

6.3 Oscillators

6.4 Control Devices

6.5 Frequency Converters

6.6 Passive Components

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Telecommunication Equipment

7.2 Imaging and Scanning Systems

7.3 Radar and Satellite Communication Systems

7.4 Services



8 Market Breakup by Frequency Band

8.1 30 GHz - 57 GHz

8.2 57 GHz - 96 GHz

8.3 96 GHz -300 GHz



9 Market Breakup by License Type

9.1 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.2 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.3 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Telecommunication

10.2 Military and Defense

10.3 Automotive and Transport

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Electronics and Semiconductor

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Aviat Networks Inc.

AXXCSS Wireless Solutions Inc.

Farran Technology Ltd.

Fastback Networks Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.)

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Smiths Group Plc

Vubiq Networks Inc

