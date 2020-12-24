Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global millimeter wave technology market grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2014-2019.
Millimeter wave (MMW or mmWave), also known as extremely high frequency (EHF), is an electromagnetic or radio wave that lies within the frequency range of 30-300 GHz with a wavelength between 1-10 mm. MMW technology is capable of transmitting massive amounts of data at high speed with minimal latency, which assists in increasing the performance, reliability, and bandwidth and scalable capacities. Consequently, the technology is extensively utilized in radio astronomy, remote sensing, automotive radars, wireless sensing, imaging, security screening and telecommunications.
The increasing telecom infrastructural deployments on account of the escalating demand for high-speed networks in the residential and commercial sectors represent one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.
Moreover, with the incorporation of MMW technology in radio and satellite communication systems that form an integral part of national security, the security processes have become more efficient and reliable. This, along with the rising penetration of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, millimeter-wave therapy (MWT) is utilized for treating various diseases, such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal ailments, diabetes, dermatitis, and depression, which, in turn, is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, on account of the increasing internet usage and the escalating need for bandwidth and speed-boosting technologies, the leading players are focusing on introducing MMW technology to meet the capacity requirements of 5G networks.
However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and several restrictions imposed by governments of various countries, the launch of 5G networks that relies on MMW technology has been delayed.
Looking forward, the publisher expects the global millimeter wave technology market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
