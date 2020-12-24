New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Insurance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960336/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Domestic Travel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the International Travel segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Travel Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960336/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Travel Insurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Travel Insurance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Travel Insurance Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Travel Insurance Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Domestic Travel (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Domestic Travel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Domestic Travel (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: International Travel (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: International Travel (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: International Travel (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Travel Insurance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Travel Insurance Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Travel Insurance Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Travel Insurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Travel Insurance Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Travel
Insurance in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Travel Insurance Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 18: Travel Insurance Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Travel Insurance in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Travel Insurance Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Travel Insurance Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Travel Insurance Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Travel Insurance Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Travel Insurance Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Travel Insurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: Travel Insurance Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Travel Insurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Travel Insurance Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Travel Insurance Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Travel Insurance Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Travel Insurance in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Travel Insurance Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Travel Insurance in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Travel Insurance Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Travel Insurance Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Travel Insurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Travel Insurance Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Travel Insurance Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Travel Insurance Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Travel Insurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Travel Insurance Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Travel Insurance Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Travel Insurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Travel Insurance Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Travel Insurance Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Travel Insurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Travel Insurance Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Travel Insurance Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Travel Insurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Travel Insurance in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Travel Insurance Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Travel Insurance Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Travel Insurance Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Travel Insurance Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Travel Insurance in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Travel Insurance Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Travel Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Travel Insurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Travel Insurance Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Travel Insurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Travel Insurance Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Travel Insurance Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Travel Insurance Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Travel Insurance Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Travel Insurance Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Travel Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Travel Insurance Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Travel Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Travel Insurance Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Travel Insurance Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Travel Insurance Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Travel
Insurance in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Travel Insurance Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Travel Insurance Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Travel Insurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Travel Insurance Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Travel Insurance Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Travel Insurance in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Travel Insurance Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Travel Insurance Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Travel Insurance Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Travel Insurance Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Travel Insurance Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Travel Insurance Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Travel Insurance Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Travel Insurance Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Travel Insurance Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960336/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: