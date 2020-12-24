Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global piezoelectric devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.



Piezoelectric devices refer to the equipment that utilizes the piezoelectric effect to measure acceleration, pressure, temperature and force by converting the surrounding mechanical energy into an electrical pulse. Some of the commonly used piezoelectric devices include generators, sensors, actuators and transducers. They are manufactured using piezoceramics, such as quartz, to transform physical force into alternating current (AC) on being subjected to mechanical stress or vibrations.



In comparison to their traditionally used counterparts, these devices are not affected by electromagnetic fields and radiations and can be used in extreme conditions. As a result, piezoelectric devices find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, consumer goods, aerospace & defense and manufacturing.



Significant growth in the electronics and automotive industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the easy availability of piezoceramics across the globe is also driving the market growth. Piezoceramics offer a faster response rate, higher output, frequency and sensitivity and can be easily used for low- and high-voltage drive circuits. They are also widely used in pressure sensors, sonar equipment, diesel fuel injectors, solenoids, optical instruments and ultrasonic cleaners, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth further.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of miniaturized nanogenerators, are anticipated to drive the market further. Piezoelectric nanogenerators are used in portable consumer devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and tablets, to harvest vibration energy and cater to the energy requirements of the device. In line with this, piezoelectric actuators are also used in the healthcare sector for precision and stability in microscopy for diagnostic applications.



Looking forward, the global piezoelectric devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



